Aryan Khan's Debut Show as Writer to Go on Floors by Year End, Casting Process Kickstarts: Report

Reports were doing the rounds for quite some time now that Aryan Khan will be making his debut with a web series, not as an actor but as a writer. Now, the most recent one says that the casting for Shah Rukh Khan’s son web series has started and names could be locked in soon.

Multiple actors have reportedly given auditions for the series. “Multiple actors have been giving auditions for the web series and going by the rate at which the work has started, the show may go on the floor by the end of the year,” ETimes quoted a source as saying.

The publication further reported that writer Bilal Siddiqui, who co-wrote the Netflix show Bard of Blood, produced by SRK’s Red Chillies Entertainment is working on the project with Aryan. According to reports, Jersey actor Prit Kamani might be a part of this show.

Earlier it was been reported that Aryan is working on a script that revolves around the film industry and is apparently a comedy series. Peepingmoon.com reported that the web series Aryan is working on is a fictional account of the Hindi film industry and he is creating it with an in-house team of writers at Red Chillies Entertainment.

Meanwhile, Aryan was recently clicked at the screening of Madhuri Dixit’s Maja Ma, which he attended with his sister Suhana Khan. Also pictured at the film screening was Suhana’s The Archies co-star and Amitabh Bachchan’s grandson Agastya Nanda, Karan Johar, Nora Fatehi, and Sharvari among others. While many waited to pose for the paps, Shah Rukh Khan’s kids – Suhana and Aryan – made headlines for walking past the red carpet.

