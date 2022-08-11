Aryan Khan's Debut Web Series is a Comedy Drama on Film Industry, to Go on Floors in 2023: Report

Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan’s son Aryan Khan is one such star kid whose debut in the industry is being anticipated by a lot of people. Earlier, it was reported that Aryan has started working on his web series. Now, the latest report state that SRK’s son is working on a story that revolves around the film industry and is apparently a comedy series. Peepingmoon.com reports that the web series Aryan is working on is a fictional account of the Hindi film industry and he is creating it with an in-house team of writers at Red Chillies Entertainment. It will reportedly go on floors sometime in 2023.

The publication quoted its source as saying, “Aryan is working on this Tinseltown satire on his own and will serve as the showrunner but might not necessarily direct it. It’s a funny, touching, and gripping story set in the Mumbai film industry, told through an up-and-coming young actor and his friends. Having been a star kid, Aryan is well aware of all the nitty-gritty of how the film industry functions and has written a script that takes a not-too-serious look at the ins and outs of film stardom.”

The report further stated that the fictional story draws on the experiences of industry insiders and offers a glimpse into the lifestyle of actors and their difficulties. “The show is currently being developed internally at RCE with no streaming service attached at this moment,” the publication added.

If the reports are anything to go by, the year 2023 is going to be a special and important year for SRK’s family. Besides Aryan, the superstar’s daughter Suhana Khan will also be making her debut as an actress with Zoya Akhtar’s adaptation of The Archies.

Talking of Shah Rukh Khan, the actor has three films lined up for 2023. He will be making his much-anticipated comeback on the silver screen with the film Pathaan, which will be followed by Jawan and Dunki.

