Aryan Khan's Lawyer Says 'This Chapter is Closed for Him' After Court Orders Passport Release, Cancels Bail Bond

Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan’s son Aryan Khan was in for a huge relief as a special court in Mumbai allowed his plea seeking the return of his passport. The star kid got a clean chit from the Narcotics Control Bureau in last year’s drugs-on-cruise case. Aryan had to submit his passport before the court as part of his bail conditions. Now, he is allowed to travel outside India.

In a recent interview, lawyer Sandeep Kapur, who was a part of his legal team said that the chapter is now closed for Aryan. Talking to ETimes, he said, “One of Aryan’s bail conditions was that he shall not leave the country without prior permission from the Special Judge for NDPS at Greater Mumbai.”

He added, “The NCB reply on Wednesday means that this chapter is now closed for Aryan. The return of his passport and cancellation of the bail bond means that he is now free.”

Aryan Khan was arrested in October last year in a high-profile drug case. However, in its charge sheet filed in May, the probe agency did not name him as an accused. The NCB let off Aryan and five others due to the “lack of sufficient evidence.”

Meanwhile, it is being reported that the star kid is considering acting as a profession. In the past, SRK had revealed that Aryan did not want to face the camera but work behind-the-scenes. It was then reported that he wanted to become a writer-director. With reports doing the rounds that Aryan is penning a new project, a new report claims that Aryan is open to acting as well.

In an IndiaToday.in report, a source has been quoted sharing Aryan’s future plans. “Aryan is currently working on a script that he is writing and is preparing for direction as well. While directing and writing is his immediate goal, the star kid also has acting ambitions and is mulling over his next step,” the source claimed.

