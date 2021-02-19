Aryan Khan's Priceless Reaction to Preity Zinta Buying Shah Rukh Khan at IPL Auctions is Unmissable

Preity Zinta bought Shah Rukh Khan at the IPL auctions, and Aryan Khan's reaction was literally to grin and bear it!

We are talking about Shah Rukh Khan the budding cricketer, of course, who, at Thursday's IPL auctions went to Punjab Kings, co-owned by Preity. As Preity's team snapped up the uncapped cricketer Shah Rukh for Rs 5.25 crore, she let out an excited scream. Aryan, who was present at the auction couldn't resist a smile, at cameras panned onto him.

Preity zinta to Aryan khan : we got Shah Rukh #IPLAuction2021 pic.twitter.com/xdvCddxrz7— ʘ‿ʘ (@lostshruu) February 18, 2021

.@iamsrk HaHaHa ....my Aryan is smiling hearing Shah Rukh Khan for the bidding....my baby...he will tease you a lot over this tonight for sure Papa, get ready #IPLAuction2021 #AryanKhan pic.twitter.com/jNEfPzVVSF— ♡ Sнαн ᏦᎥ Ᏸω ♡ ღ (@JacyKhan) February 18, 2021

Aryan's dad, Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan, after all, co-owns Preity's rival team Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR), and Aryan was present at the auctions. He has often been spotted at KKR matches before. Aryan was filling in for SRK, who could not attend the event. The young Khan was filling in for his father.

Preity also spoke to Shah Rukh over a video call and shared the picture online.

Also spotted at the event was Juhi Chawla's daughter Jahnavi Mehta. She came with her father Jay Mehta, who is also a co-owner of KKR.

This was Aryan's maiden outing at the IPL auctions.