Aryan Khan's Throwback Pics are Breaking the Internet, See Here

Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan is a favourite among netizens. Now and then his throwback images surface with family and friends and go viral on social media.

Now, some candid images of Aryan from his schooldays are doing the rounds on the internet. In the snaps, he is seen enjoying fun times with his pals. They all seem to be pros at clicking selfies and can be seen happy and content enjoying probably the best days of their lives-- schooldays.

One of the pictures show Aryan getting clicked for a school batch photograph. He looks dapper in his school uniform. In other clicks, Aryan enjoys candid moments with his batchmates. Check out some trending throwback pictures of Aryan from his school days here.

Meanwhile, SRK has been away from the silver screen since his last release Zero (2018). He has been linked with various movies with directors like Atlee, Rajkumar Hirani and Raj & DK but there has been no official confirmation in the regard.

SRK has also generously donated amid the coronavirus crisis and when Cyclone Amphan destroyed lives and properties in West Bengal. He and Gauri Khan have also allotted their work building as quarantine facility to Mumbai authorities for Covid-19 patients.

