Aryan Shares His Father Shah Rukh Khan's Passion for Sports, See Pics of Him Bowling in the Nets

Aryan Khan, Shah Rukh Khan's eldest son, was snapped playing cricket in the nets in Mumbai recently. He was practicing bowling when he was clicked with actor Ahan Shetty. Aryan wore a black T-shirt and bottoms as he brought his inner cricketer forth.

The pics are proof that Aryan shares his father Shah Rukh's passion for sports, including cricket. SRK even owns a cricket team in the Indian Premiere League, named Kolkata Knight Riders. In fact, Aryan is often spotted with SRK as he attends live matches and cheers for the team from the stands.

Aryan is also trained in taekwondo. His pictures from childhood, fighting at various instances, have been loved by fans.

Although Aryan's Bollywood plans are not confirmed yet, he did voice the character of Simba in the Hindi dubbed version of 2019 live action film The Lion King, directed by Jon Favreau. SRK voiced Musafa in the same movie.

Reports suggest that Aryan is an aspiring director and is undergoing training in the US in the field of filmmaking.