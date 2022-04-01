Aryan, Suhana, Ananya Cheer for KKR; RRR Grosses Over Rs. 710 Crores Worldwide

KKR is facing the Punjab Kings today at Mumbai’s Wankhede Stadium. To show their support and cheer for KKR, Shah Rukh Khan’s elder son and daughter- Aryan Khan and Suhana Khan arrived at the stadium. They were accompanied by Ananya Panday. However, Shah Rukh Khan went missing and it was the younger lot that filled in for him. Fans cheered for the three and it was one of the rare times when Aryan was spotted smiling.

SS Rajamouli’s RRR is taking the box-office by a storm. The Hindi version of the film collected a whopping Rs. 132.59 crores, making it the films with the highest collection in its first week post pandemic. The worldwide figures are staggering as well. The Ram Charan- Jr. NTR film crossed Rs. 710 crore gross worldwide, while the gross collection in India is Rs. 560 crores.

Karan Johar in a recent interview shared his view on the success of Vivek Agnihotri’s The Kashmir Files. Calling the film a ‘movement’, he said that one has to watch it to absorb it and learn from it. He said, “The Kashmir Files is not made on the budget like a lot of other movies. But it is probably going to be cost-to-profit the biggest hit of Indian cinema. You have got to acknowledge there is something that is connecting with this nation and academically you have to watch it.”

Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif once again set the internet on fire after the former uploaded more pictures from their honeymoon. Taking to Instagram, Vicky showed his toned physique with a shirtless photo. But what drew more attention was his picture with Katrina which he shared as an Instagram story. The location of their vacay is undisclosed.

Popular YouTuber Bhuvan Bam issued an apology after netizens expressed anger and disappointment for a distasteful remark about ‘pahadi’ women that he made in one of his latest videos. The apology came after the National Commission for Women (NCW) took cognisance of the matter and urged the Delhi police to file an FIR against him.

