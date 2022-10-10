Arya's 34th Film With Director Muthaiya Goes on Floors After Puja Ceremony

Actor Arya’s new film with director Muthaiya went on floors on Sunday after a traditional puja ceremony held in Chennai. Drumstick Productions, which is known for bankrolling super hits such as Imaikka Nodigal and Yaanai, is co-producing the film on a grand scale along with Zee Studios.

The film’s production house shared a series of pictures from the muhurat puja to launch the film officially. Sharing the photos, the makers Tweeted, “All smiles as we start off #Arya34 on this special day, here are the stills from the pooja.

@arya_offl @SiddhiIdnani @dir_muthaiya @VelrajR @gvprakash #AnalArasu @zeestudiossouth”

The film, tentatively titled Arya34, will have Siddhi Idnani, of Silambarasan’s Vendhu Thanindhathu Kaadu, pairing up with Arya in her third Tamil film.

Top showsha video

The actress also shared glimpses from the puja muhurat ceremony and wrote, “With the blessings of the almighty, here’s the next one #Arya34 Need all your prayers.”

Take a look:

Arya’s new film, touted to be a rural drama, will have music by G.V. Prakash Kumar. Velraj has been roped in to handle cinematography, while Veeramani is in charge of production design. Details of the rest of the cast and crew will be announced soon.

Arya made a grand comeback last year with Pa. Ranjith’s Sarpatta Parambarai. Released directly on OTT, the film was a roaring hit. On September 8 this year, the talented actor came up with an experimental film titled Captain directed by Shakti Soundar Rajan. The film received a positive response and tanked at the box office.

Besides his 34th project, Arya is also working on a Tamil film directed by Nalan Kumaraswamy. The film is billed as a rom-com and will be bankrolled by KE Gnanavel Raja’s Studio Green.

Speaking of director Muthaiah, he made his directorial debut with Kutti Puli (2013) and is known for movies like Komban, Marudu, and Devarattam.

Read all the Latest Movies News and Breaking News here