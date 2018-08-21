English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
As a Father, I'm Always There With Karan, But I Can't Go and Work for Him: Sunny Deol
Sunny Deol is tight lipped about his son Karan's Bollywood debut but says the young actor will have to make a mark on his own in the film industry.
Image: Twitter/Karan Deol
Sunny Deol is tight lipped about his son Karan's Bollywood debut but says the young actor will have to make a mark on his own in the film industry. Sunny is launching his son with Pal Pal Dil Ke Paas, which he is also directing.
"When I came in the industry I was mentally prepared. I am sure he is coming in his own way the way I came in. Rest is up to him how he portrays himself, the subjects he chooses, how he does the job and that is all up to him.
"As a father, I am always there with him. But I can't go and work for him or select things for him. It is up to us what we become as individuals," Sunny told PTI.
Pal Pal Dil Ke Paas borrows its title from one of the popular song from Dharemdra's film Blackmail.
Karan has assisted director Sangeeth Sivan in Yamla Pagla Deewana 2, starring Sunny, Bobby and Dharmendra.
Meanwhile, when asked if he would like to see a biopic on his father Dharmendra, Sunny said it is going to be a difficult task to make a film on the veteran actor's life.
"It is going to be a very difficult job as you would need a director and writer who could actually spent two-three years and sit and not make something just like that but rather work on the subject and get the nuances right."
Sunny is currently busy promoting Yamla Pagla Deewana: Phir Se that is slated to release on August 31.
