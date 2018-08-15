English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
As a Rebellious Writer, Nawazuddin Siddiqui is Tremendously Fierce in Manto Trailer. Watch Video
The two minute 22 seconds-long trailer throws light on Manto's fearlessness and never-dying spirit.
Image: A still from Nandita Das' directorial Manto.
Loading...
The much-anticipated trailer of Nandita Das' directorial Manto is finally out, and it's quite inspirational and riveting. The film starring Nawazuddin Siddiqui in the titular role, follows the most tumultuous years in the life of Indo-Pakistani author, Saddat Hassan Manto in the post-Independence era. Apart from Siddiqui, the movie features Rasika Dugal as Manto's wife and Tahir Raj Bhasin, Rishi Kapoor and Divya Dutta in key roles.
The 2:22-minute trailer throws light on Manto's fearlessness and never-dying spirit, both through his writings and the struggles he goes through in his life. He challenges all forms of orthodoxy despite cases being slapped against him. Nawaz perfectly slides into the character of the rebel writer who never shies away from speaking his mind.
Talking about getting into the shoes of Manto, Siddiqui had earlier said, "He was a big fighter for free speech. Manto had always been true and wrote what he saw around him. The greatest challenge for me was that I was not like him. I am not like Manto. I tell lots of lies. I had to listen to my director and really had to purify myself (I was very polluted) before I began shooting."
While Rasika, who underwent a lot of preparation for her role as the noted author’s wife, revealed that she did not use any prosthetic or make up to play Safia. She said that her stylists made sure that the clothes and hair styles from that era would be enough to give viewers an authentic character.
Manto has had a tremendous response at Cannes film festival 2018. The film premiered to a packed theatre.
“I could feel that the audience was with the film and the story while we were watching. People seemed to have genuinely connected with the film and were quite moved," Rasika had told IANS just after the premiere.
Also Watch
The 2:22-minute trailer throws light on Manto's fearlessness and never-dying spirit, both through his writings and the struggles he goes through in his life. He challenges all forms of orthodoxy despite cases being slapped against him. Nawaz perfectly slides into the character of the rebel writer who never shies away from speaking his mind.
Talking about getting into the shoes of Manto, Siddiqui had earlier said, "He was a big fighter for free speech. Manto had always been true and wrote what he saw around him. The greatest challenge for me was that I was not like him. I am not like Manto. I tell lots of lies. I had to listen to my director and really had to purify myself (I was very polluted) before I began shooting."
While Rasika, who underwent a lot of preparation for her role as the noted author’s wife, revealed that she did not use any prosthetic or make up to play Safia. She said that her stylists made sure that the clothes and hair styles from that era would be enough to give viewers an authentic character.
Manto has had a tremendous response at Cannes film festival 2018. The film premiered to a packed theatre.
“I could feel that the audience was with the film and the story while we were watching. People seemed to have genuinely connected with the film and were quite moved," Rasika had told IANS just after the premiere.
Also Watch
-
Independence Day Flashback: Dispelling Myths Around the National Anthem
-
Tuesday 14 August , 2018
Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh Set to Get Married
-
Monday 13 August , 2018
Watch: Remembering Sridevi on Her Birth Anniversary
-
Saturday 28 July , 2018
Rajeev Masand Interviews Tom Cruise For Mission Impossible: Fallout
-
Thursday 02 August , 2018
Fanney Khan: Anil Kapoor, Rajkummar Rao, Pihu Sand On Why You Should Stop Worrying About How You Look
Independence Day Flashback: Dispelling Myths Around the National Anthem
Tuesday 14 August , 2018 Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh Set to Get Married
Monday 13 August , 2018 Watch: Remembering Sridevi on Her Birth Anniversary
Saturday 28 July , 2018 Rajeev Masand Interviews Tom Cruise For Mission Impossible: Fallout
Thursday 02 August , 2018 Fanney Khan: Anil Kapoor, Rajkummar Rao, Pihu Sand On Why You Should Stop Worrying About How You Look
Loading...
Video Wall
Recommended For You
- JioPhone to Get Facebook, YouTube, Google Maps Starting August 15
- Bollywood Actor Akshay Kumar Spreads Road Safety Awareness On Independence Day 2018 - Watch Video
- After Getting Married, I Don't Even Get That Much Time to Spend With Virat: Anushka Sharma
- A Woman Has Landed in Trouble for Doing the #KikiChallenge With a Pakistani Flag on an Airplane
- DeepMind AI Can Detect Over 50 Eye Diseases as Well as Your Doctor Can
Photogallery
Loading...
Loading...