As Akhanda Roars at Box Office, Balakrishna, Boyapati Srinu Pay Homage at Temples

Nandamuri Balakrishna has had a terrific year owing to the massive success of Akhanda at the box office in India and as well as overseas. The film hit the theatres on December 2. Cinema halls in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana reported houseful shows of the Boyapati Sreenu directorial.

Following the success of the film, the Akhanda team, including Nandamuri Balakrishna, recently visited several temples, including Srivari Tirumala Brahmotsavam, Sri Durga Malleswara Swamy Varla Devasthanam, and Panakala Narasimha Swamy Temple to pay their homage. Several photos of film director Boyapati Sreenu and Nandamuri Balakrishna with other crew members have been doing rounds on the internet.

Take a look at photos:

Speaking to the media on the occasion, Balakrishna thanked everyone who helped make it a huge success. Akhanda is the third collaboration between Balakrishna and Boyapati Sreenu after Simha and Legend.

Besides Balakrishna, the film stars Pragya Jaiswal as the female lead, while Jagapathi Babu and Srikanth feature in pivotal roles. S. Thaman composed the music for the film.

Akhanda, breaking all the records, became the highest grosser overseas. The film features Balakrishna as Aghora/Baba. Besides its stupendous performance in the Telugu—Andhra Pradesh and Telangana market, the film has also created a record at the US box office, having the highest collection from its premieres for any Telugu film in 2021.

Akhanda’s box office run will continue until December 17. Now, what remains to be seen is whether these figures will change in the US and in India with the release of Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandanna starrer Pushpa: The Rise. The reviews of the film so far have been mixed.

