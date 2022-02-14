As Alia Bhatt Transforms Into Gangubai Kathiawadi, We Bring You 5 Actresses Who Played Prostitutes On Screen

Bollywood actress Alia Bhatt is gearing up for the release of her crime drama Gangubai Kathiawadi, and recently, the makers have dropped an energetic number from the film, titled Dholida. In the movie, Alia is essaying the character of a sex worker who later becomes the madam of a brothel in the Kamathipura area of the city of Mumbai. Well, this is not the first time for any actress to portray a prostitute onscreen. We bring you a list of 5 actresses who have essayed the role of a sex worker on screen in previous Bollywood films.

Kareena Kapoor in Chameli and Talaash

Nobody had imagined that Kareena would step into the shoes of a prostitute for a film so early in her career. Within 4 years of her Bollywood debut, she aptly channelised her energy into the persona of a prostitute in Chameli, and got into the skin of the character. Although the movie didn’t do well at the box office, the actress garnered praises from critics for experimenting with a bold role. She was again seen portraying a hooker in the Aamir Khan film Talaash, much later in her career, in 2012.

Rani Mukerji in Laga Chunari Main Daag

Rani Mukerji is known for playing bubbly and homely characters in her films. But the actress broke the mold when she opted for the role of a sex worker in Laga Chunari Main Daag. In the movie, Rani had played a small town girl, who reaches Mumbai to support her poor family, and ends up becoming an high class escort. While the film didn’t do good business at the box office, Rani was praised for putting forward one of her best acts and showing tremendous growth.

Tabu in Chandni Bar

In the 2001 released crime drama, Tabu essayed the role of a rural girl who loses her parents in communal riots. As she moves with her uncle to Mumbai, he persuades her to become a bar dancer, and is eventually raped by him. During her job as a bar dancer, she meets a gangster who marries her and takes her away from the filthy place. The gangster is caught by the police, which leaves her with no option but to continue as a sex worker. In 2001, Tabu won the National Film Award for Best Actress for her character, and the movie also bagged three other awards.

Madhuri Dixit in Devdas

In the epic romantic drama that boasted a stellar star cast including Aishwarya Rai, Shah Rukh Khan, Jackie Shroff, Kirron Kher, Madhuri Dixit stood out as Chandramukhi. The movie chronicles the story of Chandramukhi, a ‘kothewali’ with a heart of gold. She falls in love with Devdas and later realises his steadfast love for Paro. She even acts as a refuge to Devdas when he falls prey to alcoholism. Madhuri Dixit is still popular for her role as Chandramukhi and bringing her character alive on the silver screen.

Preity Zinta in Chori Chori Chupke Chupke

The movie plays somewhat along the lines of the 1990 released Hollywood rom-com Pretty Woman featuring Julia Roberts and Richard Gere. In the Bollywood version, Preity Zinta essays the role of a bubbly hooker, who is chosen to become a surrogate by a rich couple. She declines to give up her baby soon after she realises the feeling of motherhood. Preity was commended for bringing a taboo topic on screen and for her noteworthy performance in the film.

