As Big B Completes 50 Years in Bollywood, Abhishek Pens Heartfelt Post for His 'Dearest Pa'
As Amitabh Bachchan completes his 50 years in the Hindi cinema, his son and actor Abhishek Bachchan celebrates the "talent and brilliance" of the megastar.
Amitabh Bachchan and his son Abhishek Bachchan perform on stage during the Indian International Academy Awards (IIFA) in Sheffield, northern England. (Image: Reuters)
Mumbai: As Amitabh Bachchan completed his 50 years in the Hindi film industry on Friday, his son and actor Abhishek Bachchan celebrates the "talent and brilliance" of the megastar.
Abhishek took Instagram to pen down a heartfelt post for his father on his 50 glorious years in Bollywood. He also shared a photograph of himself wearing a sweatshirt with a print of Amitabh's photograph on it.
"Icon! To me, he is so much more. My father, best friend, guide, best critic, greatest support, idol - hero! 50 years today he started his journey in films. Even today, his passion and love for his craft and work is the same as I'm sure it was on the first day.
"Dearest Pa, today we celebrate you, your talent, your passion, your brilliance and your immense influence," he wrote alongside the image.
The 43-year-old actor said he cannot wait to see what the 76-year-old thespian has in store for the "next 50 years".
"The coolest thing he taught me today... As I went, in the morning to wish him for completing 50 years of being an actor and to tell him that I was leaving for work - I asked him 'where he was all ready to go to?' He said - to work'," he wrote.
In February 1969, Amitabh signed his debut film Saat Hindustani directed by Khwaja Ahmad Abbas.
