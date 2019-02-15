As Big B Completes 50 Years in Bollywood, Abhishek Pens Heartfelt Post for His 'Dearest Pa'

View this post on Instagram

ICON! To me, he's so much more. My father, best friend, guide, best critic, greatest support, idol..... HERO! 50 years today he started his journey in films. Even today, his passion and love for his craft and work is the same as I'm sure it was on the first day. Dearest Pa, today we celebrate you, your talent, your passion, your brilliance and your immense influence. Can't wait to see what you have in store for the next 50 years. The coolest thing he taught me today.... As I went, in the morning to wish him for completing 50 years of being an actor and to tell him that I was leaving for work- I asked him where he was all ready to go to? He said..... To work! 💪 . . . . #50yrsofBigB #amitabhbachchan #BigB