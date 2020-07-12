As Amitabh Bachchan Tests Covid-19 Positive, His Old Tweets on 'Virus Treatment' Go Viral

Amitabh Bachchan and his son Abhishek Bachchan on Saturday tweeted that they have tested positive for COVID-19 and have been admitted to Mumbai's Nanavati hospital. As of now, Big B's residence Jalsa and Janak have been declared containment zones and the sanitisation work is being carried out at the two places and all residents have been quarantined for two weeks.

In the light of Big B's coronavirus diagnosis, his old tweets about the pandemic are going viral on social media. One in particular was Big B's deleted tweet, in which he shared a theory that claimed that clapping together on March 22 at 5 pm would make such a vibration in the atmosphere that coronavirus would be destroyed.

Earlier, PM Narendra Modi had urged all citizens to follow Janta Curfew on March 22 and stand at balconies and near windows at 5 pm to clap and ring bells to admire first responders and healthcare workers who are at the frontline in the fight against Covid-19.

Bachchan had then been called out for tweeting the theory even when it was already dubbed as "incorrect" by Press Information Bureau's Fact Check official Twitter handle.

In another instance, Big B had also written that he was hopeful homeopathy may come up with ways to counter the novel coronavirus. He had tweeted, "As a beneficiary of homoeopathy I'm encouraged to see the efforts of the AYUSH Ministry to counter Corona. I pray that india leads the World in finding preventive & curative solutions for such epidemics (sic)," inviting trolling from netizens.

T 3491 - As a beneficiary of homoeopathy I'm encouraged to see the efforts of the AYUSH Ministry to counter Corona.

I pray that india leads the World in finding preventive & curative solutions for such epidemics.🙏🙏 pic.twitter.com/DRH42UGjFY — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) April 3, 2020

Now, as per latest reports, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Aaradya Bachchan have also tested positive for coronavirus.

