As Amrutha Prem Gears Up For Her Kannada Debut, Know Her True Inspiration

Lovely Star Prem’s daughter, Amrutha Prem, is all set to make her acting debut with Tagaru Palya, alongside Nagabhushana. The upcoming film also marks the directorial debut of Umesh K Krupa. Not so long ago, Prem shared the first-look poster of his daughter from the film and thanked Daali Pictures for launching her in Sandalwood.

It is worth noting that the young actress’s true inspiration is the late Kannada actor Puneeth Rajkumar. The Kannada superstar is fondly referred to as Appu by his fans. On the actor’s birth anniversary this year, Amrutha dedicated a heartwarming post to him. Along with sharing a couple of photos of Puneeth, she wrote in Kannada, “A prince had won the entire state without fighting any war. His name is Puneeth Rajkumar. HAPPY BIRTHDAY, APPU SIR. you are a true inspiration. Love you.”

Check out Amrutha Prem’s Instagram post below:

Recently, Umesh K Krupa spoke about Amrutha Prem’s role in Tagaru Palya during an interview with TNN. The director shared that the film’s story demanded an innocent face. He added saying he happened to spot Amrutha in a video and approached her and Prem for the role.

“They heard the story and they liked it and gave a nod. We also thought that a debutante would do justice to the character,” shared Umesh.

When asked about the title of the film, he stated that during his visit to North Karnataka, he was extremely impressed by their use of Kannada instead of English while communicating. “That’s where I heard about Tagaru Palya (a mutton dish) and was drawn to the name immediately,” said Umesh. He concluded by saying that when they finalised the story, they were looking for an appropriate title, and he thought Tagaru Palya best suited the film.

