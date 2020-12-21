As an Actor This Year Went Well, Says Nawazuddin Siddiqui

Acclaimed actor Nawazuddin Siddqui, who had two big releases this year -- 'Serious Men' and 'Raat Akeli Hai', said due to the pandemic this year went by like how it was for others but as an actor it went well.

In 2020, Nawazuddin was seen in two projects seen playing Jatil Yadav in 'Raat Akeli Hai' and Ayyan Mani in 'Serious Men', which have been two of the most memorable characters in the Indian OTT space, in a year when visual entertainment has been defined by digital content.

Looking back at his 2020 journey, Nawazuddin told IANS: "As a human being this year has gone by like the others. But as an actor, if we see, two films released 'Serious Men' and 'Raat Akeli Hai'."

He added: "We got good response and people really liked those films as in that way as an actor this year went very well of course, no doubt."

"Serious Men", directed by Sudhir Mishra, is an adaptation of Manu Joseph's book of the same name. It narrates the tale of an underachiever who tries to make it big in Mumbai after discovering that his child could be a boy genius.

While Honey Trehan's "Raat Akeli Hai", is a crime thriller.