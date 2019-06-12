English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
As an Actor, You Always Have to Be on Your Toes and Think About What People Want, Says Dhanush
Dhanush believes that as an artiste, it is important to work hard as there are many talented people who can replace the one who is lazy.
Image: Instagram/Dhanush
Dhanush has been in the industry for nearly 17 years and though he has an extremely successful career with a huge fan following, the actor says he would not be able to survive if he starts taking it for granted.
Dhanush, who has headlined several blockbusters in South and made a successful Bollywood debut with Raanjhanaa, says an actor is always striving to give what the audience wants. "You'll get kicked in your face. You cannot afford to snooze, not even a bit. You have to be updated, on your toes, always thinking what to do, what people want.
"That's the million-dollar question: what people want from your films and you. If only you can master that, things would be easier and simpler," Dhanush said.
The 35-year-old actor believes that as an artiste, it is important to work hard as there are many talented people who can replace the one who is lazy. "It's very difficult to understand how people want different things at different times and you have to work really hard on yourself, your films. You cannot afford to be lazy. There are always so many better talents out there to replace you."
Contrary to common perception, Dhanush says even a star cannot get away with a bad film and has to constantly adapt to the changing times. "I don't think stars can ever get away with a bad film. A star can give you an opening but that's it. If your film isn't good then.. A star is as good as the film, as the script. Content has always been the king.
"The taste has changed, perception of quality has changed but that doesn't mean they ever accepted a film just because it has a big star," he adds.
The actor is currently gearing up for the release of his first international project The Extraordinary Journey of the Fakir. The adventure film is directed by Ken Scott and is based on Romain Puertolas' novel The Extraordinary Journey of the Fakir Who Got Trapped in an Ikea Wardrobe.
Dhanush said he took the film as an opportunity to get out of his comfort zone. "I was looking forward to learn and unlearn, understand how things work there. I took this as a great opportunity to explore more. I am not very fluent with the language, that was the only tiny block I had in mind. Other than that, there was no pressure."
There has always been an interest with regards to when he will return to Bollywood after his last project Shamitabh (2015)—and Dhanush says he has finalised something. "It wasn't that I took a break (from Bollywood). I take it as it comes. When I find a good script, I don't see which language it is in. So it's not as if I've never found any good script here.
"Probably I wasn't lucky enough, it went to a better actor, other actors... So many things have to fall in place. But I can tell you confidently I'm doing something very soon."
The Extraordinary Journey of the Fakir is slated to release on June 21.
Delighted to share with all of you that my first International Film #TheExtraordinaryJourneyOfTheFakir is releasing in India, United States, Canada, UK, Singapore, Malaysia, Bangladesh and Nepal on the 21st of June. Thrilled to share this very special journey with all my fans. This one is dedicated to my fans! Delighted to share with all of you #Pakkiri - the Tamil version of #TheExtraordinaryJourneyOfTheFakir In theatres near you from June 21 2019.
