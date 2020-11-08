As An Actor You Want To Do Films You Want To Watch: Aditya Roy Kapur

Mumbai: Actor Aditya Roy Kapur says he was sold on joining the cast of the dark comedy anthology “Ludo” as he was an admirer of director Anurag Basu’s filmography. Set in a quintessential Indian metro, “Ludo” follows four different stories with people dealing with unavoidable jeopardies of life. The film appears to be in a similar vein as Basu’s 2007 ensemble drama “Life… in a Metro”, which revolved around a group of Mumbai up-and-comers search for love and struggle for success.

Kapur, who plays Akash, a stand-up comic and voice artiste in “Ludo”, said the director is at his creative best while “weaving” multiple stories together. “The excitement of working with Dada (Basu) was paramount and the main reason to do the film. He did give me an idea of the story and gave a sense of the character. I felt it was a new challenge…

“It’s a zone that Dada thrives in, weaving together multiple stories. He has done a film like that before so successfully and beautifully that as an actor you want to do films that you want to watch,” the actor told .