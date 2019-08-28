As Anil Kapoor Celebrates 14 Years of No Entry, Boney Kapoor Promises a ‘More Wicked’ Sequel

Anil Kapoor took to Twitter on Tuesday to celebrate 14 years of his multi-starrer comedy No Entry.

Sharing a GIF of one of his popular dialogues from the 2005 film, Anil tweeted, “B-eing positive runs in my blood #14YearsOfNoEntry @BazmeeAnees.”

Directed by Anees Bazmee, the situational comedy—which is said to be the official remake of the 2002 Tamil hit Charlie Chaplin—starred Anil, Salman Khan, Fardeen Khan, Bipasha Basu, Lara Dutta, Esha Deol and Celina Jaitly in important roles.

Meanwhile, Anil’s elder brother Boney Kapoor, who produced the film, announced its sequel on the micro-blogging site. “The biggest hit of 2005 No Entry celebrates its 14th anniversary today! Soon, we will all enjoy a more mischievous, more wicked and more entertaining #NoEntry2. Thank you @BazmeeAnees and all connected to the project. #14YearsofNoEntry,” he wrote.

The biggest hit of 2005 No Entry celebrates its 14th anniversary today! Soon, we will all enjoy a more mischievous, more wicked and more entertaining #NoEntry2. Thank you 🙏 @BazmeeAnees and all connected to the project. #14YearsofNoEntry. — Boney Kapoor (@BoneyKapoor) August 26, 2019

Though the much-awaited sequel has been talked about several times over the years, nothing concrete about it has been finalised yet.

Meanwhile, Anil, who was last seen earlier this year in Total Dhamaal, has a slew of interesting films in his kitty. He will star alongside John Abraham and Ileana D'Cruz in Anees’ forthcoming film Pagalpanti. Then he has Mohit Suri’s Malang, which also stars Aditya Roy Kapur, Disha Patani and Kunal Kemmu. Finally, he will be seen playing Shah Jahan in Karan Johar’s lavishly mounted multi-starrer magnum opus Takht, which also stars Ranveer Singh, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Alia Bhatt, Vicky Kaushal, Bhumi Pednekar and Janhvi Kapoor.

Follow @News18Movies for more.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.

Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro and gain access to curated markets data, trading recommendations, equity analysis, investment ideas, insights from market gurus and much more. Get Moneycontrol PRO for 1 year at price of 3 months. Use code FREEDOM.