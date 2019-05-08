Take the pledge to vote

2-min read

As Avengers Endgame Threatens Avatar's Box Office Record, Marvel Fans Troll James Cameron

'Avengers: Endgame' has already replaced James Cameron's other film 'Titanic' as the second highest grossing movie of all time.

News18.com

Updated:May 8, 2019, 3:39 PM IST
Image: Reuters
After replacing Titanic as the second highest grossing movie of all time, Avengers: Endgame is getting closer to dethroning Avatar as the highest grossing movie ever made. A group of Marvel fans have turned the box office race into a full blown competition. They have taken to bad talking James Cameron, the director of both Titanic and Avatar, referring to a 2018 interview, in which he took a dig at superhero movies.

Cameron enjoyed being the director of the first and second highest grossing movies worldwide for just over a decade, thanks to Avatar ($2.7 billion) and Titanic ($2.18 billion), but Endgame broke into the second spot in just 9 days with $2.19 billion.

"I'm hoping we'll start getting Avenger fatigue here pretty soon. Not that I don't love the movies. It's just, come on guys, there are other stories to tell besides hyper-gonadal males without families doing death-defying things for two hours and wrecking cities in the process," Cameron had said at the time.

Endgame surpassing Titanic at the worldwide box office made Cameron a trending topic over the weekend as Marvel fans used social media to criticize the director and take joy in Cameron's box office dominance being threatened, reported IndiWire.

Cameron's comments upset a lot of Marvel fans at the time and now many of them are celebrating Endgame climbing up the box office charts.







There were others who came to the celebrated filmmaker's defense.










Cameron is currently working on his long-in-the-works Avatar sequels, the first of which is scheduled to open December 17, 2021, he announced on Tuesday.

