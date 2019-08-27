As Baadshah Clocks 20 Years, Twinkle Khanna on How Her Navel Got More Attention Than Her Acting

As Shah Rukh Khan and Twinkle Khanna’s 1999 film Baadshah clocked 20 years of its release on Tuesday, the actress-turned-author reminisced the film, albeit with a dash of her trademark wit and humour.

Twinkle took to Instagram and shared a screenshot of one of the film’s movie reviews, in which the critic had praised Shah Rukh for his acting and Twinkle for flaunting her navel. "Shah Rukh has performed well, so have Twinkle and her navel, which was in full view right through the film..," the review reads.

Reacting to it, Twinkle wrote in the caption, "Did I say I never got good reviews? I apparently did with the support of an emotive body part! Have to say that 20 years on and the Baadshah couple still have it—SRK still has his dimples and I still have that fine navel."

Directed by Abbas-Mustan, Baadshah also featured veteran actors Amrish Puri, Rakhee and Johny Lever in important roles.

