As Balika Vadhu Returns to TV, Avika Gor is Curious to See How New Generation Connects to Her

Balika Vadhu, one of the most successful and long-running shows on Indian television, is returning to its audiences 12 years after it first aired. Avika Gor, who played the titular child bride and became everyone's favourite Anandi, is curious to see how the new generation reacts to her.

Taking about the connect of the show to the new generation, Avika told HT, "I don't know what people like watching on TV these days so I don't know how much they will be able to connect now. In 2008, the show had a social message and people loved the drama and the message."

"I loved being Anandi and part of a show which is one of the iconic TV shows and will be remembered in history. When I shot for it, I was just having fun and not thinking or registering anything like rating or career. The team made it comfortable for me. I would shoot post my school and study on the sets too. Everyone on the sets looked after me and thought of me as their beti. I am very emotionally attached to the unit, even today," she added.

The show launched her career, alongwith that of Avinash Mukherjee, Sidharth Shukla and Toral Rasputra, who played the grown-up Anandi. Late actress Pratyusha Banerjee also played the grown-up Anandi for some years. Veteran actress Surekha Sikri played one of the major leads. As for Avika, she went on to star in Sasural Simar Ka, before moving onto reality shows and films.

Follow @News18Movies for more