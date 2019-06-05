As Bharat Releases Today, We Look at 5 Other Salman Khan’s Eid Blockbusters

Salman Khan is all set to treat his fans with Ali Abbas Zafar’s directorial Bharat this Eid. But this is not the first time when Salman is releasing his film on this auspicious occasion. Ever since Wanted hit the theatres on Eid-ul-Fitr 10 years ago to widespread success, Salman has blocked the day for his massy releases. So much so that now Eid and Salman Khan film have become synonymous.

As the country celebrates Eid today with Bhai’s latest release, we look at other Salman films that released on Eid and went on to become blockbusters.

Wanted (2009):

Directed by Prabhudeva, Wanted was the film that started Bhai’s obsession with Eid. However, it was not originally planned as an Eid release. This action-packed film gave a major boost to Salman’s career as before Wanted, he had major flops like God Tussi Great Ho and Yuvvraaj.

Dabangg (2010):

Based on the live and adventures of the firebrand cop Chulbul Pandey, Dabangg’s massive success sprang up an entire franchise, with the third instalment currently in the making.

Ek Tha Tiger (2012):

Directed by Kabir Khan and backed by Aditya Chopra, the movie revolves around a RAW agent who is sent to Dublin to observe an Indian scientist, suspected of sharing secrets with ISI. The movie did so well at the box office that the makers also made a sequel called Tiger Zinda Hai.

Bajrangi Bhaijaan (2015)

Starring Kareena Kapoor Khan opposite Salman, this movie won many hearts with its heart-warming story. It was the second Bollywood film to earn more than Rs 300 crore at the box office.

Sultan (2016)

Salman’s last Eid release, it also starred Anushka Sharma in a pivotal role. Sultan went on to become highest grossing Bollywood movie of the year until Aamir Khan’s Dangal topped the box office rankings later in the year.

