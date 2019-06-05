Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
»
1-min read

As Bharat Releases Today, We Look at 5 Other Salman Khan’s Eid Blockbusters

As India celebrates Eid today with Bharat's release, we look at other Salman Khan films that released on Eid and went on to become blockbusters.

Trending Desk

Updated:June 5, 2019, 1:08 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
As Bharat Releases Today, We Look at 5 Other Salman Khan’s Eid Blockbusters
Salman Khan on Bharat's poster.
Loading...

Salman Khan is all set to treat his fans with Ali Abbas Zafar’s directorial Bharat this Eid. But this is not the first time when Salman is releasing his film on this auspicious occasion. Ever since Wanted hit the theatres on Eid-ul-Fitr 10 years ago to widespread success, Salman has blocked the day for his massy releases. So much so that now Eid and Salman Khan film have become synonymous.

As the country celebrates Eid today with Bhai’s latest release, we look at other Salman films that released on Eid and went on to become blockbusters.

Wanted (2009):

Directed by Prabhudeva, Wanted was the film that started Bhai’s obsession with Eid. However, it was not originally planned as an Eid release. This action-packed film gave a major boost to Salman’s career as before Wanted, he had major flops like God Tussi Great Ho and Yuvvraaj.

Dabangg (2010):

Based on the live and adventures of the firebrand cop Chulbul Pandey, Dabangg’s massive success sprang up an entire franchise, with the third instalment currently in the making.

Ek Tha Tiger (2012):

Directed by Kabir Khan and backed by Aditya Chopra, the movie revolves around a RAW agent who is sent to Dublin to observe an Indian scientist, suspected of sharing secrets with ISI. The movie did so well at the box office that the makers also made a sequel called Tiger Zinda Hai.

Bajrangi Bhaijaan (2015)

Starring Kareena Kapoor Khan opposite Salman, this movie won many hearts with its heart-warming story. It was the second Bollywood film to earn more than Rs 300 crore at the box office.

Sultan (2016)

Salman’s last Eid release, it also starred Anushka Sharma in a pivotal role. Sultan went on to become highest grossing Bollywood movie of the year until Aamir Khan’s Dangal topped the box office rankings later in the year. 

Follow @News18Movies for more.

Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
 
 

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram