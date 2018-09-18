GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
As Bigg Boss 12 Unfolds, Here's What the Contestants Were Doing Before Entering the Show

Before Bigg Boss 12 contestants start playing their game, take a look at what these participants were doing before entering the show.

Updated:September 18, 2018, 1:38 PM IST
Bigg Boss 12 is already on a roll and the contestants have begun their survival battle. Right from the first day, none of the participants are ready to compromise their part of the limelight. This season, the theme of the controversial reality show is 'vichitra jodi' and this time, its singles vs couples.

But before these contestants start playing their games, take a look at what they did before entering the show.

Dipika Kakar



Dipika Kakar started her acting career on TV with the role of Lakshmi in the mythological show Neer Bhare Tere Naina Devi. But she shot to fame lead role of Simar in Sasural Simar Ka. Recently, she married her former co-star Shoaib Ibrahim and made her Bollywood debut with Arjun Rampal-starrer Paltan.

Karanveer Bohra



Karanveer is an Indian television and film actor and has starred in many daily soaps and reality shows like Shararat, Kasautii Zindagii Kay, Saubhagyavati Bhava and Naagin 2. He is married to model-VJ Teejay Sidhu and has two kids

Neha Pendse



Nehha is an Indian film and television actress from Mumbai and has done shows like May I come in Madam, and Entertainment Ki Raat. Apart from that, she has also been a part of Marathi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, and Hindi films.

Anup Jalota



Anup is an Indian singer and musician, best known for his performances in the Hindu devotional bhajans and ghazals. He is popularly known as the "Bhajan Samraat" (Emperor of Bhajans). Padma Shri has been conferred upon him in the field of Art-Indian Classical Music- Vocal by Government of India in 2012.

Srishty Rode



Srishty Rode from Mumbai gained the limelight in 2013 in the television industry. she became a household name with her character Radha on season two of Choti Bahu. The actress is happily engaged with Manish Naggdev.

Sreesanth



The former Indian cricketer from Kerala entered the television industry after he was banned from playing cricket. He was seen in popular shows like Jhalak Dikhla Jaa. He will also be seen in Khatron Ke Khiladi 9.

Jasleen Matharu
Jasleen Matharu is a singer, performer and actor born and brought up in Mumbai. She started learning classical and western music at the tender age of 11 and went on to win the best female singer title at an inter-college competition at the age of 16. She has also performed with singer Mika Singh's troupe for over three years all over India.

Deepak Thakur and Urvashi Vani



Deepak has sung songs for Gangs of Wasseypur Part 1 and 2 and also sung a song in Mukkabaaz. He has entered the show with Urvashi Vani who is his fan.

Shivashish Mishra and Sourabh Patel




Shivashish Mishra is a farmer and Sourabh Patel is a businessman by profession.

Roshmi Banik and Kriti Verma
Kriti Verma is an ex-Roadies contestant and in Bigg Boss OutHouse she was paired with Roshmi according to the public votes. The latter is a model aspiring to make a mark in the industry.

Romil Chaudhary and Nirmal Singh



This non-celebrity jodi is very much like Manveer and Manu from the Season 10. Professionally, Romil Chaudhary is a lawyer and Nirmal Singh is a policeman.

Saba Khan and Somi Khan



Saba Khan and Somi Khan is a vichitra jodi of sisters from Jaipur.
Loading...
