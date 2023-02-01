Season 16 of Bigg Boss is all set to conclude on February 12, 2023. Fans and contestants have tightened their seat belts to vote for their favourite contestant. Contestants are trying hard to woo their fans by standing with the truth and not indulging in unnecessary fights. The show now has the top 7 contestants — Shiv Thakare, Priyanka Chahar Choudhary, Archana Gautam, Shalin Bhanot, Nimrit Ahluwalia, Sumbul Khan, and MC Stan.

As fans are praying for their favourite contestant to win, Shiv Thakare’s fans have already announced that he is the winner of the reality show. In a now-viral image of Shiv Thakare, a fan has edited an image of the Marathi BB winner with the Bigg Boss 16 trophy. The image is widely circulated by his fans on social media, especially on microblogging sites.

And The Winner Is SHIV THAKARE >>>>>> proud to be bb marathi Winner shiv " GOAT PLAYER SHIV THAKARE " pic.twitter.com/8Nx4zSNast — 𝑯𝒆𝒂𝒓𝒕𝒕𝒉𝒓𝒐𝒃 🥀 // 𝐇𝐈𝐍𝐃𝐔 ⚔️🔥 (@Omii_07_Forever) January 7, 2023

This has even started a fan war on Twitter between Priyanka Chahar Choudhary and Shiv Thakare fans. Fans of both contestants shared instances from the reality show to back their favourites. While Shiv Thakre, MC Stan, and Sumbul are nominated, Priyanka Chahar Choudhary, Nimrit, Shalin Bhanot, and Archana Gautam have entered the final week.

Bigg Boss conducted a special nomination this week. Every contestant was required to enter the activity room where famous stylist and designer Ken was seated. He spoke with competitors as they counted down the remaining nine minutes in their minds. Due to Sumbul’s inability to complete the clock challenge, Mandli ultimately loses the task and the “Ticket to Finale."

Shiv attempted to explain to the enraged Mandali members that Sumbul didn’t do it on purpose. He persuaded everyone to ask Sumbul and speak with her. Soon, MC Stan and Nimrit were agitated and yelled at her for acting strangely. Nimrit questioned why Sumbul was yelling at them when she was the one who needed to take responsibility. Stan added that he couldn’t stand Sumbul’s actions because she was playing the victim card.

