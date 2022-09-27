As Bigg Boss Marathi Returns, A Look at Actresses Who Ruled in Past Seasons

A lot of people come to the Bigg Boss house every season. Only one wins the show, but many win hearts and create special places in the hearts and minds of the audience. Let us look at the list of actresses who won millions of hearts with their beauty and charm in the BB house.

Jui Gadkari: Actress Jui Gadkari appeared in the first season of Bigg Boss Marathi. She is still remembered by the audience. She won a million hearts with her sweet nature. The actress survived in the Bigg Boss house for 50 days despite facing many physical injuries.

Smita Gondka: Actress Smitha Gondkar works primarily in Marathi and Hindi films. She is also famous for her music video Papa De Parula. She also appeared in season one. Smita’s designer dress and fancy hairstyle made her look cute. Viewers loved her fashion. Smita had also reached the top 6.

Gayatri Datar: Gayatri Datar is well known for her portrayal in the Marathi Film Industry. She appeared in the Marathi Bigg Boss Season 3. Gayatri was much in the news for her voice. The audience just loved her voice she is also remembered for her naughty nature.

Sneha Wagh: Sneha Wagh is well known for her role of Jyoti in the Imagine TV show Jyoti. She also appeared in the Bigg boss Marathi Season 3. Sneha’s outfits in the show grabbed everyone’s attention.

Sonali Patil: Among the cutest girls, one name that has to be mentioned is Sonali Patil. The Vaiju No. 1 actress appeared in the Bigg Boss Marathi season 3. She won the hearts of the audience with her Kolhapuri charm and beauty.

Colors Marathi is all set to start the fourth season of Bigg Boss Marathi with a bang. The show will be hosted by versatile actor-director-producer Mahesh Manjrekar. Bigg Boss Marathi season 4 will premiere at 7 p.m. on October 2 with an exciting mix of 16 celebrity housemates.

