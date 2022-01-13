As Bigg Boss Tamil Approaches Finale, Here's How Much Contestants Earned in the House

Bigg Boss Tamil is one of the most popular TV shows on Indian television. The show, hosted by Tamil actor Kamal Hassan, is in its final week. The show, which started its journey with 20 contestants, will finally see a winner in 3 days. The finale will be aired on January 16. Meanwhile, we look at the money each contestant was paid to be a part of the Bigg Boss house.

Amir- Rs 2 lakh per week

Niroop- Rs 70 per thousand per week

Raju Jeyamohan- Rs.1.5 Lakhs

Priyanka Deshpande- Rs.2 Lakhs

Pavni- Rs 1.2 lakhs per week

Ciby- Rs. 70 thousand per week

Thamarai Selvi- Rs. 70 thousand per week

Iykki Berry- Rs. 70 thousand per week

Akshara Reddy- Rs. 70 thousand per week

Suruthi Periyasamy- Rs. 70 thousand per week

Varun Kamal- Rs 1 lakh per week

Isai Vani- Rs 1 lakh per week

Chinnaponnu- Rs 1.5 lakh per week

Imman Annachi- Rs 1.75 lakh per week

Abhishek Raja- Rs 2 lakh per week

Nadia Chang- Rs 2 lakh per week

Madhumitha- Rs 2.5 lakh per week

Abhinay Vaddi- 2.75 lakhs per week

Of the 20 contestants, Amir, Niroop, Raju Jeyamohan, Priyanka Deshpande and Pavni made it to the finale round. The voting for contestants was done via the Hotstar app and missed call numbers. Everyone is eagerly waiting for the finale now.

This season saw contestants performing a lot of difficult tasks to reach the finale. They also got to spend a lot of good times together. The winner of this reality TV show will get a cash prize of Rs 50 lakh.

