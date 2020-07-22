As #ChrisEvansIsOverParty Trends on Twitter, Confused Fans Share Hilarious Memes

Wednesday morning, netizens woke up to a "strange" Twitter trend, "#ChrisEvansIsOverParty". Naturally, everyone thought that it is about actor Chris Evans, who is known for playing Captain America in Marvel films. However, some were quick to point that it wasn’t the American actor Chris Evans who was being called out but the British TV and radio host of the same name.

A Twitter user wrote, "#ChrisEvansisoverparty is NOT about the amazing captain america, it's referring to UK DJ and radio show host chris evans (below). leave america's ass alone (sic)."

#ChrisEvansisoverparty is NOT about the amazing captain america, it's referring to UK DJ and radio show host chris evans (below). leave america's ass alone pic.twitter.com/r9hU2KCuBX — (@colourfullqueer) July 21, 2020

#ChrisEvans is over is trending, as is #Eddie as is #Hawkeye and all the poor confused Americans think it’s about their Superheros, when infact these are- BRITISH TRENDS- gone worldwide, so you can breath a sigh of relief now! Lol. You’re Welcome if you’re sorting by new. — Aftermath (@TheAftermath82) July 22, 2020

However, confused fans kept scrolling their Twitter timelines to find what the trend is about. When they couldn't really figure out, they participated in it in their own unique ways. While some shared gorgeous pictures of the actor, others tweeted hilarious memes.

A user on Twitter wrote, "When #chrisevansisoverparty is trending but so many people are tweeting about how they don't know why it's trending that no matter how far I scroll I can't figure out why it is trending (sic)."

"No he’s not but I’ll take this opportunity to show off my signed shield," tweeted another.

Take a look at some other tweets:

When #chrisevansisoverparty is trending but so many people are tweeting about how they don't know why it's trending that no matter how far I scroll I can't figure out why #chrisevansisoverparty is trending. pic.twitter.com/SQXjDwSP5J — Lilly Gelman (@LillyHopeG) July 21, 2020

No he’s not but I’ll take this opportunity to show off my signed shield #chrisevansisoverparty pic.twitter.com/Jv0a6OHweh — Michael Buro (@winter_soulja_) July 21, 2020

#chrisevansisoverparty is trending for no reason. But yet here I am still posting Chris because I finally have a chance to get more than 1 like. pic.twitter.com/scnoHSBZHR — Lu (@Lxcy_04) July 21, 2020

#chrisevansisoverparty I'll go to any party if Chris Evans is there. pic.twitter.com/w4Pau5l3Bi — Sarah Cooley (@SassyPriscilla) July 21, 2020

Chris Evans is never cancelled... LOOK AT THE JOG #ChrisEvansisoverparty pic.twitter.com/2Id3z16alD — ☘️ (@TatumW0RLD) July 21, 2020

Chris Evans remembering he’s still NOT the Chris Evans everyone hates: #ChrisEvansisoverparty pic.twitter.com/g0EbJ4J2U3 — Alejandro Guerra (@Cinephile420) July 22, 2020

since y’all are decided to trend #ChrisEvansisoverparty on false claims‼️ Here’s a checkpoint with beautiful pictures of our baby pic.twitter.com/MjkjlElAaY — HARRY SHES FIVE | claim track 6 & 12 LT2 | (@heartmeetsbreak) July 21, 2020

#chrisevansisoverparty People in the UK watching the Americans freak out about the Actor Chris Evans when it is about a radio guy here. pic.twitter.com/zpBgz8R0N8 — The Purifier (@ThePurifier2001) July 22, 2020

Meanwhile, Chris Evans is teaming up with Ryan Gosling for Russo Brothers' Netflix film, The Gray Man.