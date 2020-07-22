MOVIES

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #RajasthanCrisis #BoardResults#CricketCoronavirus
News18 »
3-MIN READ

As #ChrisEvansIsOverParty Trends on Twitter, Confused Fans Share Hilarious Memes

As #ChrisEvansIsOverParty Trends on Twitter, Confused Fans Share Hilarious Memes

Confused fans kept scrolling their Twitter timelines to find why is #ChrisEvansIsOverParty trending. When they couldn't, they participated in their own unique way.

  • News18.com
  • Last Updated: July 22, 2020, 9:36 AM IST
Share this:

Wednesday morning, netizens woke up to a "strange" Twitter trend, "#ChrisEvansIsOverParty". Naturally, everyone thought that it is about actor Chris Evans, who is known for playing Captain America in Marvel films. However, some were quick to point that it wasn’t the American actor Chris Evans who was being called out but the British TV and radio host of the same name.

A Twitter user wrote, "#ChrisEvansisoverparty is NOT about the amazing captain america, it's referring to UK DJ and radio show host chris evans (below). leave america's ass alone (sic)."

However, confused fans kept scrolling their Twitter timelines to find what the trend is about. When they couldn't really figure out, they participated in it in their own unique ways. While some shared gorgeous pictures of the actor, others tweeted hilarious memes.

A user on Twitter wrote, "When #chrisevansisoverparty is trending but so many people are tweeting about how they don't know why it's trending that no matter how far I scroll I can't figure out why it is trending (sic)."

"No he’s not but I’ll take this opportunity to show off my signed shield," tweeted another.

Take a look at some other tweets:

Meanwhile, Chris Evans is teaming up with Ryan Gosling for Russo Brothers' Netflix film, The Gray Man.

Next Story
Loading