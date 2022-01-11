As Covid-19 Curbs Kick in, Distributors Demand Bangarraju Producers Return Their Money

The Andhra Pradesh government’s decision to impose a night curfew and restrict the number of people in cinema halls to just 50% of their capacity has dealt a huge blow to the film Bangarraju. The government’s fresh measures to check the rising Covid-19 cases has hurt the business prospects of the Nagarjuna and Naga Chaitanya-starrer.

If the latest reports are to be believed, the distributors of Bangarraju are demanding the producers return their money. This comes following the announcement by the Andhra Pradesh government that theatres should run at only 50% occupancy.

The rights of the film were sold for a huge price to the distributors. The producers had thought that there would be no Covid-related restrictions on the movie. Interestingly, the film’s director, Kalyan Krishna, is the brother of AP Agriculture and Cooperation Minister Kursala Kannababu.

Add to this the fact that Nagarjuna has a good rapport with Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy. The actor had even said that he was okay with the government’s ticket pricing policy.

Now, the distributors, who paid hefty amounts in exchange for theatrical rights, are demanding a refund. This is extremely worrying for both Nagarjuna and the producers of the movie.

Bangarraju is special for the Akkineni family as the father-son duo of Naga Chaitanya and Nagarjuna are once again sharing screen space in it.

In the movie, Naga Chaitanya plays the role of young Nagarjuna. The teaser of the film had received a great response from the audience and there was a huge hype and buzz around it.

Bangaraju is scheduled to premiere on January 14. The movie is reportedly over two hours long and has received a U/A certificate from the censor board. Apart from the father-son duo, the movie also stars Ramya Krishnan and Krithi Shetty.

