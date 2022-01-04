As Covid Cases Rise, Makers of RRR 'Forced' To Postpone The Release, Again

SS Rajamouli’s RRR, starring NTR Jr, Ram Charan and Alia Bhatt, which was scheduled to release on January 7 this year, has been postponed once again, the makers have announced. This is the third time the film’s release has been pushed. With the release date drawing closer, Rajamouli and the team had already started large-scale promotions and were waiting for the movie to get a grand opening.

However, the Omicron scare has again forced the makers to postpone the release. This has dealt a heavy blow to not only Rajamouli but also Ram Charan and NTR fans.

The announcement was made on the official Twitter account of RRR. “Keeping the best interests of all the involved parties in mind, we are forced to postpone our film. Our sincere thanks to all the fans and audience for their unconditional love #RRRPPostopened #RRRMovie," the tweet read.

Keeping the best interests of all the involved parties in mind, we are forced to postpone our film. Our sincere thanks to all the fans and audience for their unconditional love. #RRRPostponed #RRRMovie pic.twitter.com/JlYsgNwpUO— RRR Movie (@RRRMovie) January 1, 2022

About fifteen days before the release, a lot of campaigns were carried out in all the major cities of the country both in Telugu and Hindi. Promotions were carried out in all the major cities — Mumbai, Delhi, Chennai, Hyderabad, Kochi and Bangalore. The entire RRR unit was involved in events held in the respective cities. Alia Bhatt was also involved in the promotions.

This is the third time in a row that RRR has been postponed owing to the ongoing pandemic. The shooting of the movie was hampered to a great extent because of the first and second waves. According to reports, the makers had to struggle a lot to complete the shoot of the movie.

Producer DVV Danayya has reportedly spent an astronomical sum of money on RRR promotions, along with the regional producers who had bought the rights of the movie in various languages. According to reports, a whopping Rs 40 crore has been spent on movie promotions.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here.