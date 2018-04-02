Twitter Can't Contain Its Excitement As Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh Wedding Rumours Take Flight
After Anushka Sharma-Virat Kohli's dreamy wedding last year, it seems the will-they-won't-they ball has been passed on to Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh's court.
Image: Yogen Shah
The report states that just a week before the release of their magnum opus Padmaavat, the two had a low-key celebration with family members including parents Jagjit Singh-Anju Bhavnani and Prakash-Ujjala Padukone to discuss their nuptials. The parents also gifted the soon-to-be-wed couple gifts and jewellery. “It will be an extremely private, traditional Hindu ceremony with the couple tying the knot in the presence of only close friends and family. The couple is still deciding if they want a reception to follow,” a source has been quoted as saying.
The families have reportedly zeroed down on four auspicious dates between September and December and are now scouting the apt venue for the wedding in India and abroad. Deepika has already started her trousseau shopping with sister Anisha, says the report.
Even as the wedding rumours take flight, Twitter continues to have a field day. While some users demanded proof of the wedding news, others joked that the couple won't invite Sanjay Leela Bhansali to their wedding. Some other users began to imagine Deepika as a Sabyasachi bride and others started wondering about how beautiful their kids are going to be. Still others wanted to be sure if it's not an April Fool's prank.
In Ram-Leela, Bajirao Mastani and Padmaavat, Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone died before they could unite. The director was Sanjay Leela Bhansali.— Avinash Raina (@AviRaina) April 1, 2018
They're never inviting him to their wedding this year because he'll probably get them divorced or murdered on the same day.
im the epitome of desi auntie bc all i can think of is deepika’s gorgeous sabyasachi wedding dress & how beautiful their kids are gonna be https://t.co/2NqJiG2MP7— Simra (@simplysimra) March 31, 2018
Ranveer and Deepika’s wedding announcement better not be an April Fools joke I stg 😭— ruhiya (@RuhiyaPittalia) April 2, 2018
i am so excited for ranveer and deepika’s wedding not like i’m invited to it but still— shazo 🌹 (@itsmissshaz) April 1, 2018
IM SO HAPPPY MY TWO FAV PERSONS ARE GETTING MARRIED OMMGG!! @RanveerOfficial and @deepikapadukone words cannot describe how happy this makes me. Ranveer, i love deepika more than you and always willl. But you are luckier. I love you guys. Don't forget to call me for the wedding.— Poojaaa (@PoojaSC9) March 31, 2018
On the professional front, Ranveer is currently shooting for Zoya Akhtar's Gully Boy alongside Alia Bhatt and is expected to begin the shoot of Rohit Shetty's Simbaa soon after.
Also Watch
-
Baaghi 2 | Is It Worth the High? | Review
-
Friday 30 March , 2018
Easter Special : Technicolour Toasties, Cheesy Hot Cross Buns Dished Out For Good Friday & Easter
-
Thursday 29 March , 2018
Steve Smith Banned: Ball-tampering Scandal Accused Australian Skipper Cries on Return to Australia
-
Thursday 29 March , 2018
Easter 2018 : Filipino Sect Tortures Itself in Remembrance of Jesus Christ Ahead of Good Friday
-
Wednesday 28 March , 2018
Harley Davidson Flat Track Experience With Marco Belli
Video Wall
Recommended For You
- When MS Dhoni's Six Sealed India's Second World Cup Title After 28 Years
- Kawasaki Ninja 400 Launched in India at Rs 4.69 Lakh, to Take on KTM RC 390
- Kareena Kapoor Khan Celebrates Easter With Karan Johar, Malaika Arora and Sanjay Kapoor
- Deepika Padukone in a Black Outfit is What Dreams are Made of; See Pics
- Patriotism, Pride, Admiration, Humility: Abhishek Bachchan Feels Many Emotions At Attari Border Ceremony