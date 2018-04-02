GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
2-min read

Twitter Can't Contain Its Excitement As Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh Wedding Rumours Take Flight

After Anushka Sharma-Virat Kohli's dreamy wedding last year, it seems the will-they-won't-they ball has been passed on to Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh's court.

News18.com

Updated:April 2, 2018, 11:35 AM IST
Image: Yogen Shah
After Anushka Sharma-Virat Kohli's dreamy wedding last year, it seems the will-they-won't-they ball has been passed on to Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh's court. The rumour mill is now abuzz with the news of Deepika and Ranveer's much-anticipated wedding. According to a report in Mumbai Mirror, the two are all set to get married at the end of this year.

The report states that just a week before the release of their magnum opus Padmaavat, the two had a low-key celebration with family members including parents Jagjit Singh-Anju Bhavnani and Prakash-Ujjala Padukone to discuss their nuptials. The parents also gifted the soon-to-be-wed couple gifts and jewellery. “It will be an extremely private, traditional Hindu ceremony with the couple tying the knot in the presence of only close friends and family. The couple is still deciding if they want a reception to follow,” a source has been quoted as saying.

The families have reportedly zeroed down on four auspicious dates between September and December and are now scouting the apt venue for the wedding in India and abroad. Deepika has already started her trousseau shopping with sister Anisha, says the report.

Even as the wedding rumours take flight, Twitter continues to have a field day. While some users demanded proof of the wedding news, others joked that the couple won't invite Sanjay Leela Bhansali to their wedding. Some other users began to imagine Deepika as a Sabyasachi bride and others started wondering about how beautiful their kids are going to be. Still others wanted to be sure if it's not an April Fool's prank.
















On the professional front, Ranveer is currently shooting for Zoya Akhtar's Gully Boy alongside Alia Bhatt and is expected to begin the shoot of Rohit Shetty's Simbaa soon after.




