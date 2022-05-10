'As Dhoni Says...': Vignesh Shivan on His Next With Ajith Kumar

Tamil filmmaker Vignesh Shivan’s next with Tamil superstar Ajith Kumar in the lead will go on floors in the second half of 2022. In an interview recently, Vignesh was all praises for Ajith. Speaking about the actor, Vignesh said, “Talking to Ajith Sir even just for five minutes is amazing and enjoyable. It gives me indescribable pleasure to be working with him for a few months now.”

Needless to say, the Tamil superstar has a huge fan base. Speaking further on it, the director said, “I have a responsibility to create the image that will satisfy Ajith sir’s fans. Everything they expect should be in my picture. My job is to do that.”

“Now, I have to focus only on my work as Dhoni says ‘focus more on work than result’. Based on that, the script for the film should be well finished and the cast should be selected. I need to set up a team for myself. When fully focused on this, I hope it can deliver a good image,” Vignesh added.

Vignesh Shivan has been working on the script of the film for the last three years. The director is yet to complete the final draft of the script, though. During the interview, Vignesh confirmed that the scripting of the Ajith Kumar-starrer will be finished soon.

And, soon after the script is completed, the makers will reveal the official title of AK 62, along with other major updates on the cast and crew of the film. The project marks the first collaboration of Ajith with Vignesh Shivan.

Vignesh Shivan is on cloud nine following the success of his recent release Kaathu Vaakula Rendu Kaadhal, which was headlined by Vijay Sethupathi, Nayanthara, and Samantha. Meanwhile, Ajith was last seen in Valimai, directed by H Vinoth.

