As Dhoom Clocks 15 Years, Esha Deol Shares a Heartfelt Long Note Celebrating the Film

Actress Esha Deol who featured in Yash Raj Films’ 2004 blockbuster film Dhoom, says she feels proud of being part of a heist action-thriller which was loved by audiences.

Notably, Dhoom completed 15 years on Tuesday. Starring Abhishek Bachchan, Uday Chopra, John Abraham, Esha and Rimi Sen. The film, over the years, has become a cult classic.

On Dhoom clocking 15 years, Esha posted a long heartfelt note on Instagram, thanking makers of the film, her co-actors and the audience. "It's a great feeling that Dhoom has completed 15 years. Until today, I was known as a Dhoom girl and it will always stay with me throughout my life. I am really thankful that audience appreciated the film when it released and it still being watched on television and on other platforms. I feel really proud being part of Dhoom and to be known as Dhoom girl.

Abhishek also shared an emotional note on Tuesday, celebrating the film’s 15 years. Sharing an emotional video, the Guru actor wrote, “15 years in a heartbeat! A film that changed it all! Especially for me. Will never be able to thank Adi ( Aditya Chopra) and @sanjaygadhvi4 enough for entrusting Jai Dixit to me. Their faith, belief and support came at a time when I needed it the most in my career.”

Follow @News18Movies for more.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.

Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro and gain access to curated markets data, trading recommendations, equity analysis, investment ideas, insights from market gurus and much more. Get Moneycontrol PRO for 1 year at price of 3 months. Use code FREEDOM.