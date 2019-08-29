As Dhoom Clocks 15 Years, Esha Deol Shares a Heartfelt Long Note Celebrating the Film
Directed by Sanjay Gadhvi, Dhoom starred Abhishek Bachchan, Uday Chopra, John Abraham, Esha Deol and Rimi Sen. It released in 2004.
Image: Abhishek Bachchan/Instagram
Actress Esha Deol who featured in Yash Raj Films’ 2004 blockbuster film Dhoom, says she feels proud of being part of a heist action-thriller which was loved by audiences.
Notably, Dhoom completed 15 years on Tuesday. Starring Abhishek Bachchan, Uday Chopra, John Abraham, Esha and Rimi Sen. The film, over the years, has become a cult classic.
On Dhoom clocking 15 years, Esha posted a long heartfelt note on Instagram, thanking makers of the film, her co-actors and the audience. "It's a great feeling that Dhoom has completed 15 years. Until today, I was known as a Dhoom girl and it will always stay with me throughout my life. I am really thankful that audience appreciated the film when it released and it still being watched on television and on other platforms. I feel really proud being part of Dhoom and to be known as Dhoom girl.
View this post on Instagram
I cannot believe it’s been 15 years to #dhoom .... the movie that changed everything for me in a second at the speed of the fastest bike on road I zipped into being #thedhoomgirl and till date I’m know as the “DHOOM GIRL” with my iconic song #dhoommachale playing all over our nation which I say literally has become my national anthem...this song surrounds me every where I go and is till date played at every entry I make no matter where in the world I go .... I want to thank @yrf & the main man #adityachopra and @sanjaygadhvi4 for trusting me as Sheena ...the super fit ‘ super hot Greek goddess that u made out of me .... @anaitashroffadajania u got me girl !!! @vaibhavi.merchant and @ashley.lobo for those iconic moves .... @mayurpuri what lines dude... “hum jo Bhi karenge style se karenge” #allenamin for the punches and my support system my #costars @bachchan @thejohnabraham @udayc @subhamitra03 .... I love u guys loads .... finally the one and only #yashchopra (yash uncle) we love & miss u ..... As I concluded this love letter I want to finally thank all #myfans for ur constant love and for making me ur #dhoomgirl ♥️ ...cheers to this day 15 years ago #gratitude until then ..... let’s #dhoommachale ......
Abhishek also shared an emotional note on Tuesday, celebrating the film’s 15 years. Sharing an emotional video, the Guru actor wrote, “15 years in a heartbeat! A film that changed it all! Especially for me. Will never be able to thank Adi ( Aditya Chopra) and @sanjaygadhvi4 enough for entrusting Jai Dixit to me. Their faith, belief and support came at a time when I needed it the most in my career.”
View this post on Instagram
15 years in a heartbeat! A film that changed it all! Especially for me. Will never be able to thank Adi ( Aditya Chopra) and @sanjaygadhvi4 enough for entrusting Jai Dixit to me. Their faith, belief and support came at a time when I needed it the most in my career. To @thejohnabraham @udayc @imeshadeol Rimi and the rest of the cast. Through the making of the film we made memories to last us a lifetime and friendships that stand till date. To the amazing crew, especially Alan Amin, @anaitashroffadajania @mayurpuri Nirav and @vaibhavi.merchant for making us look, sound and move so cool. To the audience, for the love and acceptance. My favourite memory of Dhoom was... Once the first teaser trailer was ready, Yash uncle ( the great Yash Chopra) called my father to see it. He especially organised for him to see it on the big screen as opposed to the edit room. After seeing it and then making the projectionist repeat it several times, when they walked out together, I still remember Yash uncle saying with immense pride लड़कों ने अच्छी पिक्चर बनायी है। the boys have made a good film. Coming from two men we had grown up in front of and whom we idolised it was the greatest stamp of approval ever. Today, when I think about the entire process of making Dhoom, I smile! And THAT is the greatest feeling! #Dhoom #15yrsofDhoom #DhoomMachale
Follow @News18Movies for more.
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro and gain access to curated markets data, trading recommendations, equity analysis, investment ideas, insights from market gurus and much more. Get Moneycontrol PRO for 1 year at price of 3 months. Use code FREEDOM.
Also Watch
-
Judgementall Hai Kya Review: Kangana Ranaut Film Is Neither Too Crazy, Nor Too Thrilling
-
Friday 26 July , 2019
Have You Watched Hilarious 'Avengers Endgame' Blooper Reel Yet?
-
Thursday 18 July , 2019
Lion king Movie Review: Despite Shah Rukh-Aryan Pairing, Film Lacks Original’s Emotion
-
Thursday 04 July , 2019
Spider-Man: Far From Home Review| Peter Parker Takes Us on Engrossing Vacation
-
Friday 12 July , 2019
Super 30 Movie Review: Hrithik Roshan Leads Emotional Tale of Dreams And Hopes
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Is Shah Rukh Khan the New Choice for Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Inshallah After Salman Khan's Exit?
- Not the Correct Choice of Words: Nick Kyrgios Clarifies his Comment on ATP Being Corrupt
- Jio Effect: This BSNL Plan Costs Rs 96 And Offers 10GB Daily 4G Data For 28 Days
- West Indies Fast Bowler Cecil Wright Announces Retirement at 85
- India Must Focus on Becoming Major Software Producer, Suggests MeitY Secretary