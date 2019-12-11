As Dilip Kumar Turns 97, Actor Thanks Fans, Followers for Their Birthday Wishes

One of the finest artists of Indian cinema, actor Dilip Kumar is celebrating his 97th birthday on Wednesday. A gem in the Hindi film industry, his name is indelible from the fifties, sixties, seventies cinema. As an actor, he had a commendable journey and was known for bringing ‘realism’ in Bollywood.

The legend took to the micro-blogging site on Wednesday to thank his fans and well-wishers for the birthday greetings. Mentioning that celebrations are not important, he wrote, “On this 97th birthday, calls and messages have been pouring in since last night-thank you! Celebrations are not important- your boundless love, affection and prayers have always brought tears of gratitude in my eyes. (sic)”

On this 97th birthday, calls and messages have been pouring in since last night-thank you! Celebrations are not important- your boundless love, affection and prayers have always brought tears of gratitude in my eyes. pic.twitter.com/1dYrHt1KCL — Dilip Kumar (@TheDilipKumar) December 11, 2019

Born to a humble family in Peshawar (British India), he was named Muhammad Yusuf Khan by his kin. He left home when he was still a teenager and fled to Pune for better opportunities. His career in films began in 1944 when he met the founder of Bombay Talkies, Devika Rani. Upon her request, he changed his name to Dilip Kumar and then, there was no looking back for the actor.

Dilip sahib has worked in over 65 films in his career which spanned over five-decade, beginning with a lead role for ‘Jwar Bhata’. Today, Dilip Kumar is an irreplaceable name in cinema.

Follow @News18Movies for more

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.