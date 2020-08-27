As Drugs Angle Emerges in Sushant Singh Rajput Death Case, His Sister Demands Culprits' Immediate Arrest

Sushant Singh Rajput death case took a new turn recently when alleged WhatApp chats exchanged between Rhea Chakraborty with others surfaced, indicating that drugs may be involved. In these chats that were made public, Rhea allegedly talks of using MDMA, a psychotropic drug, and also discusses marijuana.

After this new angle came into light, Sushant's US-based sister, Shweta Singh Kirti, who has been crusading for justice in the actor's death case, demanded that those accused shall be arrested immediately. Shweta shared some snaps of information circulating on social media and wrote, "Why the people who have committed such a heinous crime...moving about Scot-free??? I need an answer!! They should be taken under custody immediately (sic)!"

Another allegation that has come to light is that 8 hard drives belonging to Sushant were cleaned up in the days leading up to his death. Shweta also shared a post about alleged cleaning of hard discs and important data belonging to Sushant.

Sushant was found dead in his Bandra flat on June 14. His girlfriend Rhea and her family has been accused by the late actor's father of abetting his son's suicide, among other charges.