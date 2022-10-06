As English Vinglish Completes 10 Years, Sridevi's Sarees From the Film To Be Auctioned

Whether it was the wildly funny comic timings of Hawa Hawai or the strong emotions in the film MOM, Sridevi’s versatility as an actress was unmatched. And without forgetting, Gauri Shinde’s English Vinglish starring Sridevi was surely remarkable.

The film will complete its tenth year of release on October 10. To commemorate the anniversary, Sridevi’s sarees from the film will be auctioned. Gauri stated that a special screening of the film will take place in Andheri, Mumbai, on its tenth anniversary. The filmmaker also stated that the sarees worn by Sridevi as Shashi Godbole in the film will be auctioned off, benefiting an NGO dedicated to girls’ education.

Top showsha video

Gauri explained that she has kept all of her sarees safe with her for all of these years. The filmmaker told Indian Express that she had wanted to auction it and use the proceeds for girls’ education for a long time and believes the time has come.

According to sources, in an interview, Gauri said, “We are doing a celebration of the ten years of English Vinglish, so we are doing a screening in Andheri on October 10. We will do a screening, get people in, and have a conversation about the film, that’s tentatively the plan. We will also auction her sarees, which I had safely kept till now.”

English Vinglish marked Sridevi’s comeback after fifteen years. Gauri wrote the film in response to her mother’s death. Adil Hussain, Mehdi Nebbou, and Priya Anand also appeared. Aside from them, Amitabh Bachchan and Ajith Kumar appeared in the Hindi and Tamil dubs, respectively. The picture received positive feedback from both audiences and critics.

The film revolves around Sridevi, who plays the role of a homemaker who is not fluent in English and secretly enrols in a conversational English class to overcome her insecurities.

Read all the Latest Movies News and Breaking News here