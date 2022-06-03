As Fans Review Kamal Haasan's Vikram, Anirudh's Music And Suriya's Cameo Come On Top

Kamal Haasan-starrer Vikram is in theatres, marking a huge comeback for the superstar after four long years. Directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj, the film has opened to encouraging reviews on Twitter.

Even before its release, the film was predicted to have the third-largest opening for a Tamil film in 2022, trailing Ajith’s Valimai and Vijay’s Beast, with over 5000 screens.

Thousands of fans across Tamil Nadu rushed to the theatres to catch the early morning shows of the film. The highly-anticipated movie also features Vijay Sethupati and Fahadh Faasil in pivotal roles.

Soon after watching the film, netizens flooded the internet with an endless number of reviews. While some wrote amazing reviews, some just expressed their excitement with fire and love emojis.

In the reviews that we came across, many complimented the lead actors for their acting skills and said the film was outstanding, while few called it “Headache” and compared it with Beast. Suriya’s cameo is all over the internet, and his fans are ecstatic. Anirudh’s music and the background score have been highly appreciated by the masses.

Let’s take a look at some of the fan’s reviews on Twitter.

#Vikram : ⭐⭐⭐¾ UKKIRAM@Dir_Lokesh's solid action packed multi starrer took off on a whole with stellar performance from @ikamalhaasan, @VijaySethuOffl & #FahadhFaasil. Ultra mass @suriya_offl cameo is a big win. @anirudhofficial's BGM provides the much needed elevation. — கடமை கண்ணியம் கட்டுபாடு (@loyalji) June 3, 2022

Done watching #Vikram ￼ . B-L-O-C-K-B-U-S-T-E-R@Dir_Lokesh @anirudhofficial @ikamalhaasan @VijaySethuOffl & Fahad y’all delivered us a Cinematic exprience. Its a crime, if U don’t watch it in big screen. Action scenes & Surya scene 🔥🔥#VikramFDFS #VikramReview 1/2 — SUREN EL REY 𓃵 (@SurenRey7) June 3, 2022

#Major First Half Review: Good First half with 👌 Interval bang🔥 All Set for Second Half 🇮🇳 @AdiviSesh 👏

Love and Family portions are decent 👍#MajorTheFilm @GMBents #Vikram — Thyview (@Thyveiw) June 2, 2022

REVIEW: #Vikram – Fantastic screenplay. Strong buildup in 1st half. Gripping 2nd half.. #KamalHaasan is unstoppable. #FahadhFaasil did good but my fav pick is @VijaySethuOffl.

Overall a nicely executed entertainer backed by good BGM & sound design. BLOCKBUSTER

⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️ — Review Junkie (@jagatjoon12) June 3, 2022

#Vikram Review A Crime Action Thriller🍿Plot- Gang To Revenge & Drugs Backdrop🔥Andavar😎FaFa👌🏼VJS💥Suriya Anna🥵Ani Bro🥁Loki Universe✡️No lags But Predictable🙂Emotional Scenes Worked Well❤️Can Avoid Blood Shots🩸Raw & intense🙌🏼Worthy!Adrenaline Rush!! Saloon Rating: 4.5/5 pic.twitter.com/PWfepaojo1 — Saloon Kada Shanmugam (@saloon_kada) June 3, 2022

Watched #Vikram

One word review: Headache

This is another nonsensical movie like #Beast

Not every south indian film is a masterpiece. — Renchhotu (@WasHappyOnce) June 2, 2022

#Vikram Review:

A absolute Action thriller masterclass from @Dir_Lokesh and @ikamalhaasan. Every scene is crafted beautiful and the action set peices are one of a kind in Tamil or maybe even indian Cinema. An engaging plot with a heartfelt story commutated with perfect action — Ram (@thothram) June 3, 2022

#Vikram

It's just an average 1 st half with some mass scene and fahadh screen presence… Don't believe in verithanam and sambhavam reviews. — Thor (@HemsworthStarc) June 3, 2022

One word review: #Vikram BLOCKBUSTER 👍👍🔥🔥 2nd half kickass theatrical entertainment! — Kaushik LM (@LMKMovieManiac) June 3, 2022

