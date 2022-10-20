As Farhan Akhtar Celebrates 16 Years of Shah Rukh Khan's Don, Fans Demand An Update on Don 3

There is one question that people will never stop asking Farhan Akhtar and that is whether he is working on Don 3. So when the filmmaker put up a post celebrating 16 years of the first film in the franchise, it was only natural that fans would flood the comment section demanding the third instalment of the Shah Rukh Khan and Priyanka Chopra starrer film. The filmmaker took to Instagram to share a video montage of some of the iconic scenes from the film with SRK’s classic dialogues. Don also starred Arjun Rampal, Boman Irani, Pavan Malhotra, Rajesh Khattar and the late Om Puri among others in pivotal roles.

Sharing the video, Farhan left several emojis pertaining to the film and wrote, “Happy birthday Don. 16 years and counting ..”

Watch the video:

However, the only thing netizens demanded in the comment section was an update on Don 3. One comment read, “Dekh raha hai vinod kese don 3 announce kiye bina celebration ho raha hai” while another comment read, “It was perfect moment to announce Don 3, but it is gone now”. Comedian Sapan Verma wrote, “We want Don 3. #iykyk” Besides these, there were several other comments asking for an update on Don 3 and urging Farhan to work on the same.

Talking of Don 3, it was reported in August this year that the film has hit a roadblock as SRK is not ‘fully convinced’ about the script and has not given his nod to the film. Bollywood Hungama reported that Shah Rukh Khan was given the script for Don 3, and he rejected it. A source was quoted saying, “It’s not like Shah Rukh Khan didn’t like the script. It’s just that Shah Rukh was not fully convinced. He knows Don is an iconic role and would like to step back into the character once he’s completely confident of the script. The box office scenario is not very healthy and he wants to be doubly sure before signing on the dotted line.”

Meanwhile, Shah Rukh Khan is gearing up for the release of his films Pathaan, Jawan and Dunki. Farhan Akhtar, on the other hand, will be directing Jee Le Zaara with Priyanka Chopra, Alia Bhatt and Katrina Kaif.

