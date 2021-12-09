As Floods Ravage Andhra, Prabhas, Chiranjeevi, Ram Charan, Others Donate to CM Fund

Andhra Pradesh and Tamil Nadu were recently heavily affected by the unprecedented heavy rains, leading to floods in several areas, leaving the locals distressed. Many actors from the Telugu film industry have come forward to donate a huge amount to Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister’s Relief Fund (CMRF) to help those affected by the heavy rains. Nellore, Tirumala, Tirupati, Chittoor, and their adjacent areas in Andhra Pradesh were the hardest hit by the rains.

Actor Prabhas has made a substantial donation to flood relief in Andhra Pradesh. Through an official statement, it was confirmed that the Radhe Shyam actor has donated Rs 1 crore to the Chief Minister’s Relief Fund (CMRF).

It is the second time that Andhra Pradesh has been shaken by heavy rains and the Chief Minister Relief Fund is aiding those who are severely affected by the flood caused by heavy rains.

With Telugu film industry stars contributing significantly, Mahesh Babu, Jr NTR, Allu Arjun, Megastar Chiranjeevi, and his son, actor Ram Charan have also made considerable donations to the CM relief fund.

On December 1, Chiranjeevi and Ram Charan took to Twitter to announce their support to people and donation of rupees 25 lakh each to the relief fund.

Pained by the wide spread devastation & havoc caused by floods & torrential Rains in Andhra Pradesh. Making a humble contribution of Rs.25 lacs towards Chief Minister Relief Fund to help aid relief works. @ysjagan @AndhraPradeshCM pic.twitter.com/cn0VImFYGJ— Chiranjeevi Konidela (@KChiruTweets) December 1, 2021

Heart feels heavy to see the suffering of people in AP due to devastating floods. Making a modest contribution of 25L towards Chief Minister Relief Fund to help with the relief works. @ysjagan @AndhraPradeshCM— Ram Charan (@AlwaysRamCharan) December 1, 2021

Similarly, actors Mahesh Babu, Jr. NTR and Allu Arjun donated rupees 25 Lakhs each to the relief fund for the aid of Andhra Pradesh flood victims.

In light of the devastating floods in Andhra Pradesh, I would like to contribute 25 lakhs towards the CMRF. Request everyone to come forward and help AP during this hour of crisis. 🙏@ysjagan @AndhraPradeshCM— Mahesh Babu (@urstrulyMahesh) December 1, 2021

Moved by the plight of people affected by the recent floods in Andhra Pradesh, I am contributing 25 lakhs as a small step to aid in their recovery.— Jr NTR (@tarak9999) December 1, 2021

My heart goes out to the people of #AndhraPradesh who have been affected by the recent floods. I am making a contribution of Rs 25 lakh towards @AndhraPradeshCM Relief Fund to aid with the rehabilitation efforts.— Allu Arjun (@alluarjun) December 2, 2021

On the work front, Prabhas starrer Radhe Shyam will be released on January 18. SS Rajamouli directorial RRR starring Ram Charan and Jr. NTR will be released on January 7. Meanwhile, Mahesh Babu’s Sarkaru Vaari Paata will hit the screens on April 1 of next year and Allu Arjun starrer Pushpa: The Rise will hit theatres on December 17 this year.

