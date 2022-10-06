As Godfather Strikes Chord With Fans, Know Other Remakes of Chiranjeevi

The world is going crazy over remakes right now. Whenever a movie made by an industry mint good money at the box office, others eye its official remake. In the past two weeks, two remakes have already hit the theatres – Vikram Vedha (Hindi remake of the Tamil film by the same name) and Godfather (Telugu remake of the Malayalam film Lucifer). Both the remakes have been making good money at the box office. However, Godfather has been deemed to be better than its original version.

This isn’t the first remake that Chiranjeevi has won hearts with. He has acted in several remakes in the past. Here’s a list of Chiranjeevi films that were remakes of hit movies in other languages:

Khaidi No. 150 – Megastar’s comeback film Khaidi No. 150 was a remake of the Thalapathy Vijay-starrer Tamil film Kaththi. Chiranjeevi came back to the world of films after a 9-year-long hiatus and proved to the audience that his image as a hero hadn’t diminished at all.

Shankar Dada M.B.B.S. – Directed by Jayant C. Paranjee, this movie was a remake of the Sanjay Dutt-starrer blockbuster Munnabhai M.B.B.S. Shankardada M.B.B.S was a blockbuster in Telugu-speaking states and the movie did not disappoint as an official remake.

Khaidi No. 786 – The 1988 film, directed by Vijaya Bapineedu, was an official remake of Vijayakanth’s Tamil film Amman Kovil Kizhakale. The remake was as good as the original and the Telugu audience loved the movie.

Vijetha – Directed by A. Kondarami Reddy, the film was a remake of the Hindi flick Saheb starring Anil Kapoor. The Telugu movie created a lot of buzz at the theatres and people flooded the halls to watch Megastar’s remake.

Adavi Donga – Remake of the hit Hindi movie Taarzan, Adavi Donga was the official Telugu remake starring Chiranjeevi. The movie was directed by K. Raghavendra Rao and was a blockbuster.

