As Hailey Bieber Turns 23, Take a Look at Some of Her Adorable Posts with Husband Justin Bieber

As Hailey Baldwin turns 23, let’s take a look at her most adorable post with Justin Bieber.

Trending Desk

Updated:November 22, 2019, 11:26 AM IST
As Hailey Bieber Turns 23, Take a Look at Some of Her Adorable Posts with Husband Justin Bieber
Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin. (Image: Instagram)

Popular American model Hailey Rhode Bieber is celebrating her birthday on November 22. Hailey joined the fashion industry at the age of 17 and soon earned a name for herself with her fashion sense and confidence. She also racked up an impressive social media follower, with over 23 million followers now.

She has been named in several tabloids because of her work, and most importantly, because of her relationship with singer and now husband, Justin Bieber. Interestingly, Hailey was introduced to Justin by her actor father Stephen Baldwin in 2009.

At that time, Justin was dating singer Selena Gomez but soon, he fell in love with Hailey. The love triangle went on for years before he decided to stick with Hailey. The couple reconciled during the summer of 2018 and Justin proposed in July 2018.

So as the model turns 23, let’s take a look at the deep relationship between the husband and wife, who is gives us some real #couplegoals.

They’ve got their back

Calling him ‘lover’, Hailey shared this adorable picture when Justin turned 25. Their comfort-level with one another is so evident in this picture.

Selfie time

This picture was shared by Hailey after attending a soulful weekend at American evangelical pastor Chad Veach’s seminar. She wrote that both Justin and Hailey really needed the weekend.

The Biebers

These two are sending out the perfect summer holiday vibe in this picture on a yacht.

Calvin’s campaign

How hot do they look together as they posed for the Calvin Klein shoot? Their chemistry can definitely put some major romantic stories to shame.

Major Couple Goals

Hailey posted this adorable picture with her sulking husband after their holiday got over. She wrote, “Vacation officially over back to reality.”

