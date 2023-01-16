As Human Turns 1, Director Vipul Shah Reveals What Season 2 Will Be About

Shefali Shah and Kiriti Kulhari-starrer web series Human, which explores the twisted world of unethical human trials, turned a year old on Saturday, January 14. On this first anniversary of the show, director Vipul Shah, in an interview shared his journey to put this web series and little deets about Human’s second season. Speaking with the news agency IANS, Vipul revealed that the second season of Human will be about a new scam in the world of medicine.

“It will again be very factual, it will be research-based but the most important thing is that we need to have a very good script,” he added. Vipul also mentioned that they are working on something and as and when it is ready, they will evaluate if it has become better than Human One or not.

“We would like to beat Human One with Human Two and bring something very new, eye-opening and shocking for audiences,” he said.

He also added that the show was laced with a lot of doubts that people threw at his idea but his conviction in the story stood tall. Vipul also shared that his belief in a good story has been strengthened by Human.

“A lot of people were questioning me when I was making it, and a lot of people also told me that typically they don’t associate me with directing a show like Human. They feel that this is not my kind of content, and I am very happy that across all the platforms, across all the kinds of audiences, the show has done exceedingly well,” he added.

The director also expressed he felt very satisfied and gratified with the response the show received. He also said that the show is one of the highest-rated web series on IMDB and the fact that a good story always finds its audience.

The DisneyPlus Hotstar web series helmed by Vipul Shah and Mozez Singh revolves around the process of drug testing on humans and highlights of the reality of the corrupt and deceitful world of pharma companies, hospitals and politicians.

