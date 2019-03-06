As Janhvi Kapoor Turns 22, Wishes Pour in for the Dhadak Girl

Wishes have been poring in for birthday girl Janhvi Kapoor, who turns 22 today. From Sonam Kapoor to Sara Ali Khan, several of her friends and family took to social media on Tuesday to wish the Dhadak star.Sharing an image of an infant Janhvi sleeping in her lap, Sonam wrote, “Happy happy birthday baby jannu... all my love baby girl... keep smiling your gorgeous smile.. @janhvikapoor.”Sara also shared a photo with Janhvi on Instagram. In it, the two of them look gorgeous in short dresses—Sara in white and Janhvi in pastel shimmer. “Happiest birthday @janhvikapoor. Have an amazing day and a wonderful year ahead,” Sara wrote with the photo.Janhvi also shared an image of her dad Boney Kapoor with a box of Nutties in his hand. Interestingly, Janhvi is celebrating her birthday in Lucknow shooting for her next film—a biopic on Gunjan Saxena, one of India’s first women combat aviators, who also fought the 1999 Kargil war.On her plans for birthday, she told Mumbai Mirror, “There’s no better place for me in the world than a film set. My only wish is that I get the chance to do good work and make my parents (Boney Kapoor and the late Sridevi) proud.""I wanted to visit Tirupati (in Andhra Pradesh) again, mom used to climb up to the temple every year for her birthday when she was working. I went there earlier this year and wanted to go again on my birthday, but arrangements couldn’t be made on time. I might go next week," she added.