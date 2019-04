As Journey Comes to Close, Marvel Shares Post-credit Scenes From MCU Leading Up to Avengers Endgame

From the end credits to the endgame... — Marvel Studios (@MarvelStudios) April 22, 2019

Even the most casual Marvel fans know that post-credits scene are a staple in Marvel Cinematic Universe where one or more clips are premiered during or after the end credits. The clips usually warn about films introducing poignant characters and plotline, set up future sequels, and more often give the audience a good laugh.Now, that MCU is all set to host its 22nd film which culminates the Infinity Saga, Marvel Studios took to Twitter and released the post-credits scenes from each of its films, starting from 2008's Iron-Man to 2019's Captain Marvel.Sharing the post-credit scenes they wrote, "From the end credits to the endgame."It is said that Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige started to place the post-credits scenes at the end of each film because he wanted audiences to sit through and recognise the people who worked to bring a spectacular film on-screen.Meanwhile, Marvel fans are finding themselves in a virtual queue to grab tickets for the highly anticipated superhero film. BookMyShow witnessed a record advance ticket sale with one million tickets sold in just over a day even before the film releases in India in English, Hindi, Tamil and Telugu.Talking about the craze of the film among Indian audience Bikram Duggal, Head - Studio Entertainment, Disney India said, "'Avengers: Endgame' is not just a movie, it's an epic culmination of a decade-long journey which the fans have taken with us across 22 films of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. The phenomenal interest shown by audiences across the country, is testament of how this is one of the most anticipated movies for the fans and we can't wait for them to watch it,"Avengers: Endgame will hit theaters on April 26. The film features an ensemble cast of Robert Downey Jr as Iron Man, Chris Evans as Captain America, Chris Hemsworth as Thor, Mark Ruffalo as the Hulk, Scarlett Johansson as the Black Widow, Benedict Cumberbatch as Doctor Strange, Don Cheadle as War Machine, Karen Gillan as Nebula, Josh Brolin as Thanos, Gwyneth Paltrow as Pepper Potts, Letitia Wright as Shuri, Samuel L Jackson as Nick Fury, Jeremy Renner as Hawkeye, Paul Rudd as Ant-Man, Jon Favreau as Happy Hogan, Brie Larson as Captain Marvel and Tessa Thompson as Valkyrie.