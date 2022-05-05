As Kajal Aggarwal Embraces Motherhood, Fans Ask if She Will Continue Acting

After welcoming a beautiful baby boy on April 19 this year, Kajal Aggarwal is currently embracing motherhood. Recently, the actor made it to the headlines after Acharya director Kortala Siva revealed that Kajal won’t be appearing in the film and her role has been cut entirely from the Telugu drama thriller. Following this, Kajal’s fans started speculating if the actor will quit acting and devote herself entirely to her child Neil Kitchlu.

Kajal tied the knot with Indian Businessman Gautam Kitchlu on October 30, 2020, and the Chiranjeevi-starrer movie was supposed to be the first film post her marriage. But unfortunately, just a few days before the film’s release, Kortala revealed that he felt it was inappropriate to cast the actor in a role with no clear ending and therefore she was removed from the film. While Kajal’s fans were outraged on social media, the actor has refused to utter a word.

This year, on January 1, the actor announced her pregnancy, sharing the first glimpse of her baby bump on Instagram stories wherein Kajal twinned with her husband in black, while the two struck a pose for the camera. And since then, Kajal’s Instagram timeline has been flooded with the actor’s pregnancy journey. In one of her old posts, she revealed that she was waiting to welcome her baby. She wrote, “Just lounging around, waiting for junior.” In another post, she penned a long note to express her emotions and overall experience of being pregnant.

She wrote, “Let’s face it, preparing for motherhood can be beautiful, but messy. One moment you feel like you have everything under control, while the next moment, you’re so drained, you wonder how you’re going to manage to make it to bedtime! And within these days, weeks, and months of loving our children and our partners, sometimes we forget that this accumulation of emotions (joy, sadness, anxiety, heartbreak) are what piece together our unique stories and make them ours!”

Kajal has been in the entertainment industry for almost 18 years now. She made her debut with Aishwarya Rai and Vivek Oberoi-starrer Kyun Hogaya Na, which was released in 2004.

