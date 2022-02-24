As Kamal Haasan Opts Out, Bigg Boss Ultimate Confirms Its New Host. Check Promo

The makers of Bigg Boss Ultimate, the OTT edition of Bigg Boss Tamil, have roped in Silambarasan TR to host the show. Now confirming the reports, the makers have unveiled the new promo featuring Simbu as the new official host of the show.

The actor has taken over for Kamal Haasan, who stepped out owing to work obligations. The makers turned to Twitter to post a promo video, which is a visual feast as Simbu flaunts his fine looks.

Disney+ Hotstar, the OTT platform where the reality show is going to be streamed, shared the promo clip on Twitter and wrote, “STR the host of BB Ultimate." This reality show will be his first appearance on OTT screens, and fans absolutely cannot wait to see him.

In the promo video, Simbu is dressed casually in a jacket, with unkempt hair and a trimmed beard. The superstar is seen gearing up for the promo and then making our hearts skip a beat with his look, style, charming grin, and wink.

Advertisement

At the end of the 40-second clip, the actor enters and says, “Ethir Pakkala Ile? Naane Ethir Pakkala. Pakkalama? (Didn’t expect me, right? Even I didn’t. Shall we see?" The clip has gone viral on the internet, and the fans are now eagerly waiting to see what’s in store for them.

Previously, there were rumours that Simbu might host the fifth season of Bigg Boss Tamil, but this turned out to be a hoax. Notably, his appearance was also anticipated when Kamal Haasan’s samples were positive for COVID-19; nonetheless, actress Ramya Krishnan was seen filling up the host responsibilities.

Last Sunday, Kamal Haasan confirmed his departure from the programme to begin filming on his forthcoming film Vikram. The celebrity stated that he is just opting out for the current season due to a scheduling conflict.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Assembly Elections Live Updates here.