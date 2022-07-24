As Kareena Kapoor Khan Faces Jet Lag After Returning From Trip, Taimur Steals Netizen's Attention

Anyone who has been following Kareena Kapoor Khan closely on social media knows that the actress was on a Europe trip with her husband Saif Ali Khan and their kids Taimur Ali Khan and Jehangir Ali Khan. Bebo had been constantly updating her fans and followers with her lovely photos and videos from the trip. After spending several weeks there and touring a lot of places, the actress has finally returned to Mumbai. However, it was her son Taimur who stole all the attention as the family was spotted at the Mumbai airport.

Last night, Kareena took to Instagram to inform her fans that she has been facing jet lag after returning from her trip.

Yesterday, the family was also clicked arriving at the Mumbai airport where Taimur’s confidence stole everyone’s attention. In the video shared by the paparazzi, the little star kid can be seen wearing a grey T-shirt which he paired with black pants and white sneakers. He was walking with his parents with his hands inside his pocket.

His brother Jeh was carried by his nanny. Taimur’s style made fans and netizens notice him more than his star parents. One fan commented, “The way he has his hand in his pocket…❤️” while another wrote, “Taimur is a real rockstar 😍.” Another comment read, “Taimur was just born yesterday and he’s already so big ❤️.”

“😍😍😍😍😍 Beauty Royal fam welcome back😍😍😍 Tim is the most confident 5yrs old star kid I have ever seen in my life God bless you Lil rockstar😍😍😍😍 love you Bebo , Tim, Jeh,” wrote another fan.

Meanwhile, on the professional front, Kareena Kapoor Khan is currently gearing up for the release of Laal Singh Chaddha alongside Aamir Khan, Mona Singh, and Naga Chaitanya. Helmed by Advait Chandan, the movie’s plot is inspired by the 1994 Hollywood movie, Forrest Gump. The movie is all set to hit the big screens on August 11, 2022.

She will also make her web debut with Sujoy Ghosh’s adaptation of the classic Japanese mystery thriller Devotion of Suspect X written by Keigo Higashino.

Read all the Latest News and Breaking News here