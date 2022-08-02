As Karthik Subbaraj's Jigarthanda Completes 8 Years, Director Confirms Its Sequel

Director Karthik Subbaraj’s critically acclaimed Jigarthanda is all set to get a sequel. The 2014 action-comedy film turned eight today and, on the occasion, the Petta director announced via his Twitter handle that he is presently working on a sequel to the film.

To announce the second installment of the gangster comedy and celebrate the eight-year anniversary of Jigarthand, the director wrote, “#8yearsofJigarthanda And…..”

The video begins with BTS footage from the film that intercuts with jigarthanda (A cold beverage, famous in the South Indian city of Madurai in Tamil Nadu) being made in a long glass. Just as BTS scenes continue, the jigarthanda gets ready, and, the text, “It’s been eight years since you tasted jigarthanda. Now it’s time for…,” appears followed by another shot of the popular beverage in the same long glass being placed next to it. Further, another text “Penning up”, pops up, which hints at the making of a sequel.

The story of Jigarthanda revolved around an aspiring filmmaker, who tries to understand the life of real-life gangsters to make a movie. As the filmmaker travels to Madurai to research, he gets caught by Sethu, a merciless gangster. Now, how the filmmaker progresses with his film despite the threat is what the first part was all about.

Over the years, the hugely popular film has been remade in Kannada, Telugu, and Hindi. Under Kannada, the film was remade with the same title, while in Telugu as Gaddalakonda Ganesh. The recently made Hindi remake starring Akshay Kumar, Kriti Sanon, and Jacqueline Fernandez has been titled Bachchhan Paandey.

Details about the cast and crew of the upcoming film are presently under wraps, and it remains to be seen if the events of the first film will continue, or if the new film is a standalone project.

