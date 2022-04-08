As KGF 2 and Beast Prepare For Box Office Clash, Can Jersey Emerge Victorious?

The next week is going to be a grand feast for cine lovers as they will be treated to not one but three big releases. Yash’s KGF: Chapter 2, Thalapathy Vijay’s Beast and Shahid Kapoor’s Jersey will hit theatres within two days. As much as all three of them are big in their ways, most believe Jersey is not in the race and that the main clash will be between KGF 2 and Beast.

Many believe that Jersey will grind between these two films because people have been waiting for Yash’s ‘KGF 2’ for the last 3 years and they are eager to know its full story. On the other hand, Vijay’s pan-India footprints are expanding every day. Both the South films are also releasing in Hindi, with Beast titled Raw in Hindi and KGF 2 with the same title. However, there are some ways Jersey can profit from the competition as well. Here are the main reasons.

Advertisement

KGF 2 and Beast are both South films, while Jersey will be the only Bollywood film to release in theatres this week. While Beast and KGF:2 will offer action and drama, Jersey might appeal to people who have been wanting to watch a romantic and sports film.

Our nation is crazy about cricket. Cricket and cinema are considered to be the biggest means of entertainment and a blend of both will surely attract people. However, while some movies like Lagaan and MS: Dhoni worked, others like ’83 failed to create magic at the box office.

Before Shahid Kapoor’s upcoming film Jersey, Kabir Singh gave him a new identity. Kabir Singh proved to be a super hit at the box office and gave him the much-needed hit. The demand for Shahid Kapoor films has increased since Kabir Singh and that might work in favour of Jersey

Shahid Kapoor has always experimented with his roles and films, and while some of them performed well, he gained an appreciation for his experimentation. Since Jersey is the only Bollywood film releasing next week, people may flock to theatres to see Shahid Kapoor in action.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.