As KGF Chapter 2's Dream Box Office Run Continues, Makers Unveil BTS Video. Check

Yash-starrer KGF Chapter 2 is unstoppable at the box office. Not only is the film inching closer to the coveted 1000-crore club with its worldwide collection, but also shattering records. The film’s Hindi version entered the 300 crore club in just 11 days and has already emerged as the third highest-grossing film in Hindi.

Recently, Hombale Films tweeted the link to the makings of this masterpiece. Since then, fans are showering their love nonstop.

This tweet has received more than 3,000 likes in just 12 hours and more than 400 re-tweets. People are reacting to the tweets and expressing their emotions in the comments sections. One of the users said, “KGF is not just a movie, It’s an emotion dude," another fan requested to release this video in all languages and said, “Please release all the making videos in all languages, this is a masterpiece and should be available free to artists. If we need to compete with Hollywood we need a great artist. You should enjoy the ride, not the output. So please release every bit of making." One more fan commented, “CEO of Box office."

Talking about the video, which was released on YouTube, is going viral on the internet. The video has received more than 3 lakh views and 35,000 likes within a day. Fans are delighted to watch this 4-minute video.

Fans expressed their emotions and said, “KGF is not just a movie. It’s an EMOTION. It’s a BRAND. It’s a MASTERPIECE." Another fan of Yash commented, “Yash Isn’t only a dancer, actor. He’s MULTI-TALENTED." One more fan commented, “Wonderful making by the team. Teamwork matters and reflects in a film. That’s the main reason for this film’s outcome."

KGF: Chapter 2 has zoomed past the lifetime collection of some of the biggest Bollywood films like PK, Sanju and even Tiger Zinda Hai. Starring Yash in the lead, the film also stars Bollywood stars Sanjay Dutt and Raveena Tandon, Srinidhi Shetty and Prakash Raj in lead roles. The Prashanth Neel helmed film will also see the third part, as has been promised at the end of Chapter 2.

